Asked if the labor and workforce situation in York County is on a positive trajectory, Lisa Hurley said "absolutely."

Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, noted the county's unemployment rate remains low — at 2.6% for July — even if it's up a bit from 2% in the spring. The county has approximately 333 open jobs, up from more than 400 a month ago.

"We’ve closed the gap a little," Hurley said. "The population is growing, which is a good thing. We’ve made headway on childcare, which allows some people to reenter the workforce. And we do have businesses that are expanding."

About the available jobs, Hurley noted they run the gamut "from entry level all the way up."

"It’s very very diverse," she said, noting Pizza Hut, Spectrum and local banks among the many businesses hiring. Casey's and Grand Central also have signs posted about needing employees.

According to the York County Development Corporation data for 2022, the largest employer in the county, by industry, was health care and social assistance at 71 businesses with 2,206 employees.

Next was retail trade with 126 businesses employing 1,289 people, followed by accomodation and food service at 57 businesses with 927 employees.

In all, the county has 888 businesses with 9,347 employees, including 6,685 works 16 years old or older. Of those employees, 2,422 graduated high school and 1,038 have a graduate degree, with a combined 3,640 having either an associates degree or bachelor's degree.

The two largest employers in the county are York General Health Care Services and Cornerstone Bank, which both fall in the 251-500 employee range, according to YCDC data.

In Nebraska, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate sits at 2%, tied with North Dakota for fifth-lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national rate in the U.S. was 3.8% in August.

Looking to the future, the Nebraska Department of Labor projects more than 8% growth by 2030:

"Overall, employment in Nebraska is expected to grow by 8.1%, adding 89,498 jobs between 2020 and 2030. Of this, 38,513 jobs (43%) are expected to be from pandemic recovery and 50,985 (57%) from economic growth. When pandemic recovery is removed, the projected growth rate between 2020 and 2030 is 4.6%," the department says on its website.

A piece of the York County Development Corporation mission is helping both potential and current employees at area businesses. That includes the ongoing 17-County Leadership Program, "lunch and learns," recruitment and retention efforts, resume assistance and more. Some of those efforts include work with the York Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Department of Labor.

On business growth, Hurley noted expansion plans for Central Valley Ag and new jobs coming to the BginUSA data mining complex.

"We have a couple others that are adding on but we can’t disclose those right now," Hurley said, hinting at additional good news.

Hurley also said some people are re-entering the workforce thanks to expanding child care options. The county has some new daycare facilities, while Little Cubs has expanded to add about 40-50 spots, she said.

"Every little spot helps," she said, noting a 2022 study that noted a gap of 317 spots in the county.

"We’re making headway. Is it enough? We still have work to do. But those are people whether they’re father or mother, grandmother, that because the kid doesn’t have childcare from 0-5, those are people that can’t work. It’s nice to be seeing some movement in that," she said.

Another obstacle to filling positions and overall growth is housing. To highlight the crunch, note the 333 open jobs compared to the roughly 30-50 homes on the market right now.

"There is (a housing crunch)," Hurley said, "but several of the communities and YCDC have done quite a bit to help put things into place to help with housing."

The corporation is getting ready to dole out more than $1 million from its revolving loan fund. In May, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded $1 million to the corporation for the fund.

"We’ll be releasing into projects money from the revolving loan fund. We're working with developers and finalizing the fundraising on it," Hurley said.

Hurley said efforts continue to bring both jobs and people to fill those jobs to York County.

"We can use more people in York County. Nebraska’s a great state to live in, and York County holds a special place in all of our hearts," Hurley said. "We have jobs, we have opportunities."