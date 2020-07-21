York General has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the seventh year in a row.
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Healthcare providers have struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic; the loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever.”
“Outstanding result are achieved by people who love what they do,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General. “None of the awards we have collected over the years would be possible without our amazing healthcare team (York General employees, Medical Staff, and our Board) along with loyal community support. Our healthcare team’s passion and dedication to our Core Values of Innovation, Compassion, Attentiveness, Respect, and Excellence (I CARE) has been very evident during these challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic. I feel blessed to be a part of this wonderful organization.”
York General Board President Chuck Harris added, “Now more than ever, I’m honored that so many talented people are dedicated to their work in our community and surrounding area. To know how much our health care team values excellence, even during uncertain times, is definitely the first step to our success.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
York General will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at a virtual awards gala Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.
York General is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years York General has provided quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities through the dedicated efforts of caregivers and support staff. Our vision: To be our region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.
York Co. Aging Services offices have moved
Anyone looking for the York Co. Aging Services and York Co. Public Transportation offices will have to head for 1614 Division Avenue, York as of this past week. The offices were formerly located on North Nebraska Avenue right across from the York County Fairgrounds.
The county had purchased the building on Division Avenue this past fall and the county’s five vehicles had been stored there since then. The offices have now followed.
“Our IT guy was just here and got things hooked up,” said Lori Byers, Program Director for the aging office on Monday. “This office space is just a little bit smaller than what we had before, but the trade-off is the inside storage for the vehicles and the increased storage area in general.”
Byers said that new signage has been ordered for out by the street curb which will be easily seen from both directions and that the old sign from the previous building will be installed on the new location in the next week or so.
“All programs are up and running including the curbside meals at the Senior Center,” said Byers. “We are open for business so come and see us at our new location.”
What the Heck:
The 33rd YNT Treasure Hunt is over and from all reports it was a good one again this year. The hunt went through the 8th clue which is just about right according to Pirate Jim. He said it’s always fun when most of the hunters know the general location of the medallion but just can’t put their hands on it.
So, we got Pirate Jim out of the basement and sent him on his way for another year with the promise that he’ll be back if the News-Times wants him to return for the 34th year. He does eat a lot when he’s here but for the most part spends a lot of his time sleeping during the day and roaming around the city at night.
Hopefully, if you enjoy the hunt, you’ll mention it to one of the Hunt’s business sponsors and let them know that you appreciate their support of the Treasure Hunt because without them, it wouldn’t happen.
The York Co. Visitors Committee also played a role in this year’s hunt, supporting the main hunt with an extra $500 in prize money along with sponsoring the countywide hunts that went on this past Saturday in the other communities that call York County home.
It’s been pretty amazing that the promotion has lasted as long as it has, but I guess it’s one that people enjoy.
