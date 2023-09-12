It was September 2022 when the Bomgaars company purchased 73 Orscheln stores including the one here in York. The York store has now transitioned completely over to the Bomgaars system and merchandise selection according to York store manager Tod Riley. It was the first of the 73 former Orscheln stores to be transitioned.

“We went to the Bomgaars register system back in February of this year,” said Riley who had managed the store since October of 2020. “The merchandise reset began in July and there were 60-70 people here working every week for about a month.”

The store celebrated this past weekend with a Grand Reopening celebration which included a ribbon cutting on Friday and specials all weekend.

“Some of the old merchandise got shipped out which included some former Orscheln store brands and we stock a lot more products here now,” said Riley. “Some departments did get moved around and we have several merchandise pillars we have built around which include feeds, clothing, along with a large selection of Dewalt and Stihl tools.”

Riley confessed that he doesn’t even have everything down yet as to what is where. “Sometimes when a customer asks where they can find a particular item I tell them… let’s go look together because I’m not exactly sure yet where that item is,” he said.

Riley said that now that the York store is done, he will have to return the favor and go work to help transition some of the other former Orscheln stores to the Bomgaars family.

The current Bomgaars York store employs 20-25 people and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotions of the following officers in York.

Becky Stuhr was named Vice-President/Information Security Officer. Stuhr started with Cornerstone Bank in 2005 and transferred to the Electronic Banking Department shortly after starting with the bank. She was appointed as an Electronic Banking Officer in 2012, Assistant Vice President of Electronic Banking in 2014 and Vice President of Electronic Banking in 2015.

She is a graduate of Lexington High School. Becky and her husband, Matt, have two children and reside in Bradshaw.

Karin Newman was named Vice-President/Electronic Banking Services for Cornerstone Bank in York. Newman started with Cornerstone Bank as a Teller in 2008, transferred to the Electronic Banking Department in 2010.

She was appointed as an Electronic Banking Officer in 2014 and then Assistant Vice-President/Electronic Banking in 2018. She is a native of McCool Junction and a graduate of McCool Junction High School. Karin and her husband, Ben, have three children and reside in York.

Hannah Eatherton was named Card Services Officer in York. Hannah started with Cornerstone in January of 2019 in the Electronic Banking Department and was appointed as an Electronic Banking Officer in 2022.

She is a graduate of York High School, and came to Cornerstone Bank with seven years of prior banking experience. Hannah and her husband have two children and reside in York.

All three officers recently completed and passed examination to become Accredited Risk Payment Professionals (APRP) sponsored through NACHA. Obtaining the APRP accreditation demonstrates that each have mastered the complexities of risk management for ACH, check, wire, debit, credit and prepaid cards, and emerging and alternative payments.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank and has 47 banking locations in 38 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.

Rheiners join Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate office

Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate welcomes Michael and Tammi Rheiner. Recently they moved to Stromsburg from Omaha and are loving the small-town living. They say they enjoy working with the best clients throughout Nebraska.

Michael is a full-time real estate professional with Tammie providing services to select clients and as team support. Additionally, Michael and Tammie are both certified property managers with NHS Property Management.

Based out of the York Nebraska area, they work with clients throughout eastern Nebraska from Omaha to Lexington while also supporting the outstanding agents of Coldwell Banker NHS — York. Have questions about buying, selling, or property management services? Call at 402-881-5500.

What the heck?

Hey Husker fans. Are you tottering at the edge of the cliff ready to jump off the latest Husker football reset? My take is… just cool your roll. How can you expect Coach Rhule and a new staff to magically wipe away the last several years of ingrained habits?

Sure, we see the turnovers, the hard to believe dumb penalties, the dumb, dumb mistakes that continue to happen like they have the past several years.

I also see a defense that’s growing on the job, a defense that is playing a lot of young and first year players that are only going to get better. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Husker football isn’t going to be completely rebuilt in a day or two games.

So, if you’re on that cliff’s edge, stay a fan and step back. Otherwise, if you’re going to jump off, good luck with the next team you’ll sign on to follow. GBR!