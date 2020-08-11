The Board of Directors of York General has recently appointed Cheree Folts to the York General Advisory Board; and Pat Hanrahan was previously appointed to the Advisory Board in March.
This six-member board works with the Board of Directors and Jim Ulrich, CEO, serving as the advisory board chair, to ensure the future of strong local access to health care in York and the surrounding region.
Folts, a native of York, graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. Since 2010, she has worked for the City of York’s Parks and Recreation Department, developing it into one of the best in the state. Folts was named Outstanding Recreation Professional by the Nebraska Parks and Recreation Association in 2015 and received the Good Neighbor Award from York College in 2018.
She is active as a York Chamber Ambassador, member of York Young Professionals, graduate of Leadership York and Past President of United Way York. In her spare time, she enjoys being outside with her husband and two boys.
Hanrahan is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career in the electric industry as a utility engineer in Chicago, IL, then took a position as a senior design engineer in Seattle, Washington.
Hanrahan joined NPPD in 2008 in York and currently holds the position of Assistant General Manager of Retail. Patrick serves on the York County Development Corporation board and York Youth Soccer Association board and has been active with the York Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife Dena have two children, Brandon and Taylor.
Ulrich stated, “Advisory board members provide guidance, input and support to our Board of Directors. They work to become familiar with our organization, our facilities, and the healthcare services we offer. This board works to gain an awareness of the healthcare environment at a local, state, and national level and works to understand the current challenges of our industry. We look forward to input from this group to help determine the health care needs and interests of the community and region we serve.”
Other Advisory Board members include: Miles Berg, York Dental Associates; Paul Hubert, Metz Mortuary; Jane Jensen, Jensen Lumber and Tony North, York Printing/North Office Supply
The U.S. State Department’s global Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory has been lifted
Have you thought about traveling abroad even with the virus around? A friend in the travel industry has passed this along. The nationwide alert to not travel abroad due to COVID-19 advised U.S. citizens not to travel outside of the country and asked Americans abroad to return to the U.S. or shelter in place has now been removed from the U.S. State Department’s website. Instead, the Department recommends citizens read country-specific travel advisories and U.S. embassies’ COVID-19 information pages for updates.
“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions,” according to a note released by the Department today. “This will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”
Although the advisory has been lifted, local and country-specific restrictions — such as the EU’s ban of American citizens — is still in place.
“We would note that extensive restrictions on entry of U.S. travelers exist across the globe, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise against travel to the vast majority of the world,” said a statement from the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). “So, the State Department’s action will have limited immediate impact. As we pointed out in June, there are many steps that need to be taken to get the virus under control and return to some sense of normalcy in travel, and this is certainly a step in the right direction.”
It’s a little ironic as early on, the United States was limiting access to the country. Now, the tide has turned and there are many countries now that don’t want Americans traveling to their country. But, at least maybe now we have the choice.
What the Heck:
Okay, it was a weak moment and it’s one that is probably going to cost me. Back during the dark early COVID days nobody was letting anyone into their business. As a result, I had a lot of time to spend in the office and one day on MSN I ran across an ad that touted what sounded like a great deal on some shorts that I thought would be great for working outside. Lots of pockets, waterproof and a tough durable fabric.
They were a “Buy one, Get One For ½ Price” deal and then I was offered free shipping. Great deal right? Wrong. After waiting about two months for them to show up, I took them out of the package and immediately thought, “They look a little small”.
What was supposed to be shorts with a 34-35” waist size, I don’t believe a skinny 6th-grade kid could slide into these. I took out my measuring tape and the end result was that one had to have about a 29” waist to make these babies fit.
I immediately emailed their “customer service” which promised 24-hour service to serve their customers with all the pertinent information. The first email I got back was that they couldn’t find my order number which was a little ironic in that the order number was in the subject line of the email. Their second email offered a whopping $5 for my “troubles”.
I responded that I wanted a prepaid mailing label to return and then a full refund. Then “Scarlett” said I would have to pay for the return to the land across the sea and then they would issue the refund. I said “NOPE”, your mistake, you pay for the return. And that’s where we are at right now. Good thing is I paid with my PayPal account and have filed a claim.
Hopefully I’ll get my money back from them. If not, I’ve learned my lesson. Don’t have those weak moments.
