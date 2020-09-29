Business Beat: Wright joins Midwest Bank as Loan Officer

Midwest Bank is pleased to announce that Luke Wright has joined their team as a Loan Officer in its York location.
Wright is a graduate of North Platte High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance with an emphasis in banking and an MBA in Finance from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
Upon earning his degree, Wright worked as a Financial Services Trainee and then went on to become a Loan Officer. Throughout his career in banking, he has gained experience in various areas of lending, including consumer lending and ag lending.
Midwest Bank, with assets of $880 million, serves 9 communities across Eastern Nebraska: Pierce, Pilger, Deshler, Plainview, Creighton, York, Norfolk, Lincoln, and Wisner.
YCDC hires new intern to focus
on growth and
promotion
York County Development Corporation (YCDC) would like to introduce their newest addition to the team, Matías Castaño. an international York College student from Argentina, Matías—also known as Mati—is a student-athlete at York College, studying Business Administration and Management while forming an important role on the men’s soccer team.
Castaño is in his third year of college with hopes of graduating with his degree in the spring of 2022. Once he’s finished school, Castaño plans on focusing his knowledge, time and energy towards helping small businesses make their dreams come true. From selling candy to his classmates in elementary school, to branding and marketing local raw honey in the state of Utah, he has always been interested in growth.
An entrepreneur at heart and someone who likes putting smiles on people’s faces, Castaño isn’t only in the right place, he also knows he’s a perfect fit. At YCDC, he will be able to focus on economic growth while offering his help to promote local businesses in York County. He will also be assisting with research on YCDC needs.
“Come meet Mati here at YCDC, he is anxious to meet the members and excited to help your business grow,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director. “Our team is very excited to be partnering with York College to have Matías join our team for this school year. He will be working on stories showcasing businesses in York County.”
Chamber’s
“Let’s Connect” scheduled
Last Fall, the York Chamber began hosting quarterly connection events for their members. “Let’s Connect” is a time for chamber members to bring any associates in their organizations to join in a relaxed environment for great conversation. The best thing about Let’s Connect is that team members at all levels are encouraged to come and share their thoughts with the group.
The next Let’s Connect will take place on Tuesday, October 20 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The topic this month is: “York Chamber of Commerce Member Benefits”. Learn about the tools and services available to your organization and provide input about how to extend benefits to members’ employees.
The Chamber is able to offer this session at no cost to attend but an RSVP is required. You can email kristiner@yorkchamber.org to let the chamber office know how many people will be attending.
What the Heck:
Well, we finally got everything figured out and there will be Big Ten football being played this fall. At least, it’s scheduled right now. You never know with the COVID stuff but as of right now, about three weeks from this coming Saturday we should have some Big Red football to agonize over.
I would hope that as hard as Nebraska fought for football to be played this fall, the players will take it upon themselves to stay in their own little bubble and make sure there are no outbreaks. That means, no parties, no going to the bars on O Street and keeping their noses clean.
The Big Ten did Nebraska no favors with the scheduling, especially the first four weeks. But then we should be used to it. Nebraska has had to play Ohio State, what, about six times in seven years while other West schools get them twice in the same time period.
But that just might be the chip on the shoulder these young men in Lincoln will need. I hope they get that “We’ll show them” attitude and maybe stun some people. If that would happen, I’m sure there are some national pundits would get some emails and tweets from the good folks that live out here on the plains.
