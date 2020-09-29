Business Beat: Wright joins Midwest Bank as Loan Officer

The Chamber is able to offer this session at no cost to attend but an RSVP is required. You can email kristiner@yorkchamber.org to let the chamber office know how many people will be attending.

What the Heck:

Well, we finally got everything figured out and there will be Big Ten football being played this fall. At least, it’s scheduled right now. You never know with the COVID stuff but as of right now, about three weeks from this coming Saturday we should have some Big Red football to agonize over.

I would hope that as hard as Nebraska fought for football to be played this fall, the players will take it upon themselves to stay in their own little bubble and make sure there are no outbreaks. That means, no parties, no going to the bars on O Street and keeping their noses clean.

The Big Ten did Nebraska no favors with the scheduling, especially the first four weeks. But then we should be used to it. Nebraska has had to play Ohio State, what, about six times in seven years while other West schools get them twice in the same time period.

But that just might be the chip on the shoulder these young men in Lincoln will need. I hope they get that “We’ll show them” attitude and maybe stun some people. If that would happen, I’m sure there are some national pundits would get some emails and tweets from the good folks that live out here on the plains.