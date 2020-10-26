Business Beat: Winds of change have blown in at Captain Redbeard’s

Captain Redbeard’s has been a popular downtown spot since 2004 for people to stop in for their favorite coffee drinks or other beverage as well as gather for coffee and solve the world’s problems or maybe their own. It recently changed hands when Dan and Laura Cole purchased the business from P.J. and Andrea Bunyard which is located at the corner of Grant Avenue and 6th Street.
The Coles have lived in the York area for many years. They have raised their children in McCool Junction for the past 16 years which is Laura’s hometown.
“With family in the area we felt this would be a great place to raise our family,” said Laura. “We enjoy spending time with them.”
“We been friends with P.J. and Andrea Bunyard for many years as Dan and P.J. worked together at York College,” she added. “P.J. opened the coffee shop back in 2004 and he shared with us that he wanted to build relationships and have a "Cheers" mindset, to become part of the community.”
When Bunyard opened the business the name Captain Redbeard’s was decided by his family. Bunyard’s hair was red when he was young but turned brown later except when he would grow a beard it comes in brick red. His father was the same way.
When the family was talking around the table about a possible name for their coffee shop, he brought up the name Redbeard. Bunyard’s son said "there has to be a captain in there somewhere" just like Jack Sparrow says in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that is how the name came to be.
Bunyard has a lot of great memories from the last six years. After moving to Texas to coach football he made the decision that it would be better for the shop to have a local owner.
That is where the Coles stepped in. Dan and Laura knew that this would be a good fit for them, and they knew it was well established with a great reputation. As customers of the business they knew it had great potential for the future.
“The awesome staff already in place made the decision easier as we both work full time at other places,” said Laura. Dan has worked at York College for ten years and Laura works as a mental health therapist in the area. They plan to be at the shop as much as they can on Saturday mornings.
They said they have inherited a great staff that is able to take care of the day to day business without much attention which is a blessing for them. Currently they have ten employees and plan to add a few more so that they can offer delivery.
Since taking over the Coles have added fountain pop and will soon add Italian Sodas. In the future they will be looking at adding some breakfast options as well as delivery.
Presently, hours for Captain Redbeard’s are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We are very excited to have a downtown business in York,” said Dan Cole. We hope to keep all the great connections that P.J. and staff have made over the last six years and we look forward to serving the York area for years to come and add some exciting new options."
Dan and Laura Cole (at right) have recently purchased Captain Redbeard’s from P.J. and Andrea Bunyard. The shop which features many different coffee drinks and other beverages is located at the corner of Grant Avenue and 6th Street in York.
Schmidt completes Advanced School of Banking
Jami Schmidt, CFO of Henderson State Bank, recently completed the 2019/2020 Advanced School of Banking. The second-year session of this course was held Oct. 5-9 in Manhattan, Kan. The Advanced School of Banking is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
The primary tool in Year Two is a computer-generated bank management simulation program. During this project students worked in teams as “banks”, making critical management decisions re2quired to successfully operate a commercial bank.
Graduation from this two-week school represents over 60 hours of classroom study and 50 hours of independent study to complete banking research projects. This intense course of study is designed to assist bankers in developing operational and managerial skills to better serve the needs of their banks and their communities.
The Schools of Banking is located in Lincoln, Nebraska and is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.
In column photo – Jami Schmidt
What the heck?
Even when you kinda know it’s coming, it’s still a little shock to the system to wake up for the first time of the year and see that the ground is white. Right now, the garage is full of furniture and appliances, so Linda’s vehicle probably had a little shock when it woke up and found it was covered with the white stuff.
Luckily, her vehicle has the automatic start so it should make it easier to get warmed up and ready to head down the street. Me, I have been scraping snow since the beginning of time so no big deal.
We can count ourselves lucky that we weren’t in the strip of the state where they got 12-14 inches. I will always say though, that I do enjoy the changing of the seasons. I just prefer it when this white stuff season starts about the middle of January, not at the end of October.
