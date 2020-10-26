Business Beat: Winds of change have blown in at Captain Redbeard’s

Bunyard has a lot of great memories from the last six years. After moving to Texas to coach football he made the decision that it would be better for the shop to have a local owner.

That is where the Coles stepped in. Dan and Laura knew that this would be a good fit for them, and they knew it was well established with a great reputation. As customers of the business they knew it had great potential for the future.

“The awesome staff already in place made the decision easier as we both work full time at other places,” said Laura. Dan has worked at York College for ten years and Laura works as a mental health therapist in the area. They plan to be at the shop as much as they can on Saturday mornings.

They said they have inherited a great staff that is able to take care of the day to day business without much attention which is a blessing for them. Currently they have ten employees and plan to add a few more so that they can offer delivery.

Since taking over the Coles have added fountain pop and will soon add Italian Sodas. In the future they will be looking at adding some breakfast options as well as delivery.

Presently, hours for Captain Redbeard’s are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

