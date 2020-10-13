Business Beat: The Jewelers Vault - A new gem in downtown York

It had been something in the back of Kerri Kliewer’s mind for the past 35 years as she navigated the wholesale jewelry world with her KVK Jewelry Design business. That idea was to open her very own brick and mortar jewelry store and it’s something that has come to fruition over the past few weeks as The Jewelers Vault has opened at 720 Lincoln Avenue in downtown York.

She has been designing customer jewelry for years and has had her KVK Jewelry Design business ever since her college years.

“I’ve always thought about opening a store, but I’ve always been so busy on the wholesale side of things, it just didn’t work out,” said Kliewer. “I was approached by some members of the York business community and decided it was a good time and it has worked out well at this stage of my life. I’ve had these ideas in my head for the past 30 years what would make an ideal store.”

The building where The Jewelers Vault is located has been the location for several different businesses over the years. When I first moved to town in the late 70’s it was a Daylight Donut shop. It later became the location for The Recipe Box Restaurant and was the location for the gas company office for many years.