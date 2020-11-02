Business Beat: Rathke joins Midwest Bank as Vice-President

Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.

What the heck?

This past weekend my bride and I had the opportunity to attend a couple of different events with the Hartington side of the family. Saturday, we watched as granddaughter Brooklyn’s volleyball team won their district final over the girls from Elgin/Elgin Pope John to qualify for this week’s state tournament.

Then on Sunday, we headed up to Hartington as grandsons Isaac and Alex were confirmed at their church. The event was moved to their school gym in order for people to better space out.

In both cases, everyone was masked up and maintained social distancing for the most part. It got me to thinking.

In a couple of years, are there going to be scores of people heading to the doctor’s office to be diagnosed with the COVID Dumbo Ear Syndrome? I mean, with all these masks pulling on the ears most of the day for a lot of people including students, are there suddenly going to be scores of folks with ears sticking out to here?