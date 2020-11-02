Business Beat: Rathke joins Midwest Bank as Vice-President

Midwest Bank is pleased to announce that Jordan Rathke has joined their team as a Vice President in its York location.
“Since moving here in 2012, I’ve had the opportunity work with a lot of great people in the York community,” said Rathke. “I look forward to continuing my career with Midwest Bank and serving people in the York area.’
“Jordan will be a great addition to our staff,” said Barry Redfern, President of the Midwest Bank York branch. “We’re glad to have him on board.”
Rathke is a graduate of Centura High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Upon earning his degree, Rathke worked as a Financial Services Trainee and then went on to become a Loan Officer, and most recently, served as Vice-President of Commercial & Correspondent Lending. With nearly a decade of experience in banking, he will continue to build relationships with new and existing clients in the area.
Currently, Rathke is on the Board of Directors for both the York Country Club and the United Way of York, serves on the steering committee for Leadership York and is a member of the York Optimist Club.
Jordan and his wife, Whitney, reside in York.
Midwest Bank, with assets of $880 million, serves nine communities across Eastern Nebraska.
Local Cornerstone professional earns national certification
Ashley Seaberg, Employee Benefits Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York, was recently awarded the Certified Retirement Plan Professional™ (CRPP™) designation, administered by Cannon Financial Institute. This designation is awarded to an elite group of financial professionals who complete a rigorous four-year retirement plan services program of study.
Seaberg joined Cornerstone Bank in April of 2015 and has worked in the area of Human Resources and most recently in Employee Benefits. Seaberg is a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Business. She is an active member of the York General Auxiliary serving as Treasurer.
Ashley is from McCook, Nebraska and currently lives outside of York with her husband Josh and two boys.
Obtaining the Certified Retirement Plan Professional™ designation provides financial services professionals with the concepts, rules, regulations, laws, and standard operating procedures needed to be proficient in the retirement plan services field. The Certified Retirement Plan Professional™ program of study provides designees with stringent educational and ethical standards.
The Cornerstone Bank Employee Benefits department was established in 2001 to provide recordkeeping and trustee/custodial account services for the Cornerstone Bank Retirement Plan. Since then they have grown to offering their services to 20 additional companies and their retirement plans. They strive to provide all the products and services of a big bank, with the hometown feel of a small, local bank. Please contact her if you would like to discuss the services they offer.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.
What the heck?
This past weekend my bride and I had the opportunity to attend a couple of different events with the Hartington side of the family. Saturday, we watched as granddaughter Brooklyn’s volleyball team won their district final over the girls from Elgin/Elgin Pope John to qualify for this week’s state tournament.
Then on Sunday, we headed up to Hartington as grandsons Isaac and Alex were confirmed at their church. The event was moved to their school gym in order for people to better space out.
In both cases, everyone was masked up and maintained social distancing for the most part. It got me to thinking.
In a couple of years, are there going to be scores of people heading to the doctor’s office to be diagnosed with the COVID Dumbo Ear Syndrome? I mean, with all these masks pulling on the ears most of the day for a lot of people including students, are there suddenly going to be scores of folks with ears sticking out to here?
I saw some kids and adults over the weekend where it looked like the elastic straps going around their ears keeping their masks on might be just a tad bit too tight. I remember my mother telling me as a child when I was frowning or mad that my face was going to be like that permanently if I did it too long.
Could that happen with ears?
