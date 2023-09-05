Carlee Carter’s Little Cubs Daycare is on the move again. Well, parts of it. Carter is moving part of her daycare center to the basement of the First Lutheran Church on 14th Street in York. The daycare passed the state fire marshal’s final inspection last Monday and the new location was due to open yesterday.

“We are keeping our downtown location at 419 N. Grant Avenue which is where the infants and toddlers up to three years old will be,” said Carter. “The new location will be for the preschool age group along with the school age kids.”

For the past year or so, the infants at the daycare were being cared for in a small building located to the north of Grand Central Foods.

“I had posted on Facebook that we were looking for a larger space,” said Carter. “The church reached out to me and said that they had space in the basement of the church building that would work for a daycare.”

It’s a case of history repeating itself as Carter found out that her grandmother Carmen Beaver had operated a daycare center in that same space back in the 1970’s.

“We did quite a bit of renovation in the church basement,” said Carter. “We ended up with three main classrooms along with a lunchroom, an art room and a larger multi-purpose room.”

Carter also has added a large fence-in playground area on the northeast corner of the church property which will give kids a large area to burn off some energy.

Carter also said that the location, which is located in the vicinity of the schools, will be nice for the center’s school pickup and drop-off service that is offered.

The additional space will also allow for the addition of up to 50 more children for the daycare center. “We are hiring and could use up to three to four more teachers for the center,” added Carter. “We are always looking for good help.” That would add to the fifteen employees already employed by the daycare center.

For more information on Little Cubs Daycare call 402-366-8403.

Rathjen earns banking diploma

Matt Rathjen, chief lending officer of Generations Bank in Exeter, has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s state-of the-art graduate school of banking program. Rathjen is a resident of rural York County.

Rathjen was among 166 graduates of the class of 2023 that were honored during a ceremony in late July.

Rathjen was also one of 17 graduates who received an Honors distinction graduating in the top 10 percent of the class earning stellar scores on his intersession projects.

He was also recognized with a micro credential for additional coursework he completed at GSBC.

Graduate School of Banking at Colorado graduates receive their diploma in banking after successfully completing two weeks of classroom training for three consecutive years. These classes focus on financial management and strategy, innovation and engagement, leadership and culture along with lending.

York industry is finalist in Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska contest

Nebraska has a history of manufacturing some of the coolest things that help feed the world, save lives, boost quality of life and even explore Mars. The NE Manufacturing Alliance’s Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska contest highlights Nebraska’s manufacturing industry.

This competition is a great way to learn about the many products made in Nebraska and it’s a wonderful opportunity for Nebraska manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove that they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.

One of the 16 finalists in this year’s contest is Collins Aerospace located here in York. The coolest thing they produce is the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) Hub. What does it do?

The RAT Hub is at the heart of an aircraft’s emergency power system. In fact, RATs have saved over 2,400 lives over the past five decades. If an airplane lost power, the RAT would deploy from the airplane’s wing or fuselage and rotate to extract sufficient power from the airstream to control and land the aircraft.

RATs are designed to be small and have a self-governing device that limits the turbine’s speed. Collins Aerospace designs and manufactures hydraulic, electric and hybrid RATs.

If you would like to vote go to https://www.nemanufacturingalliance.com/coolest-thing-made-in-ne.html.

What the Heck

This past spring and summer I followed the exploits of the Lincoln East Spartan baseball team as they won the Class A baseball tournament and then in the summer as Carpetland, they advanced all the way to the finals of the national American Legion World Series. Why?

This team had a lot of York and local connections. First, Garrett Springer was an integral part of the team. Garrett is the son of Chad and Melanie (Scheve) Springer. Melanie was like a third daughter for our family as she and our oldest daughter Denise graduated from YHS in 1993 and her late parents Bill and Sallie were two of our dearest friends.

Chad is from Utica and the son of Jerry and Linda Springer. You’ll also see him from time to time up here at the York Specialty Clinic. Garrett will have one more season to play at East as he is a senior this year.

Then Ben Brink, a business teacher at Lincoln East and another YHS grad, is an assistant coach for Lincoln East baseball and was also an assistant for the Carpetland team. He is the son of Tom and Margaret Brink of York and was a member of the 1991 York Legion team that qualified for the state tournament.

Matt Duchek is the coach for the catchers on the team and he and his family used to live in York when his parents owned a sporting goods store in York.

In addition, coach Noah Kulhanek’s mother Shelly (another YHS grad) is the daughter of York residents Steve and Sondra Heinz.