Business Beat: Lemburg now in charge at Sapp Bros. Petroleum

Silver Creek native Chad Lemburg has been steadily working his way up the ladder with Sapp Bros Petroleum and his latest move happened this past April when he was named general manager of the York location on West Marquis Street. He replaced Bill Young when Young left the company.
After graduating from Silver Creek High School in 1996, Lemburg worked for several years at Husker Coop before signing on with Sapp Bros. at the Columbus, Nebraska location. “I started on the delivery truck before transitioning over into the sales side,” said Lemburg. He has been with Sapp Bros. now for the past 18 years.
“It’s a different challenge,” said Lemburg in talking about his new position. “The biggest change is probably managing the employees, but everything else is pretty much what I’ve been used to doing.”
He did have high praise for the staff at the York location which numbers at seventeen. “They have been excellent to work with,” he said.
Lemburg still lives in Silver Creek with his wife Staci. The couple has four children, two sons who are 21 and 18 and two daughters, ages 16 and 14.
“I’m very heavily involved in my kids’ activities,” said Lemburg. “I’ve probably coached about every different sport that they’ve been involved in over the years and we spend a lot of time following them when they get into high school. We also enjoy boating and camping.”
Lemburg is like the rest of us, waiting anxiously for this Saturday, as he professes to be a big Husker fan.
“I’m looking forward to and enjoy the challenge of meeting new people,” he said when talking about this new position here in York. “I look forward to getting acquainted with all our Sapp customers here.”
Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointment
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer at the York-Main Branch, at their recent meetings:
Chris Brewster, who has been in training in York since April of 2020 was named Agricultural Loan Officer and will be located here in York. Brewster is a native of Butte, Nebraska and a graduate of South Dakota State University with a major in Art & Sciences and a Business minor.
Since college, he has been associated with various ag related businesses in the Butte area. Brewster and his wife, Kelli, and three small children will be moving to York in the near future.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.
What the Heck
I told my wife this past weekend that we just have too much stuff. We are in the midst of adding on to our house along with some remodeling and our task for the weekend was to move everything out of the kitchen and the living room so that Brooke Brothers Construction could come in Tuesday morning and start the demo phase.
Which is when we found out we have too much stuff. We had to take everything in basically 2/3 thirds of your ground floor and move it to other places in the house. All I know is that by about 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, my back was yelling at me and we had run out of boxes.
I can see that in the next month or so, we will probably have to run to the store several different times to buy items that I know we have, but we just won’t know where they are or where we have no idea which corner or box that particular item ended up at.
Along with the upstairs remodel, we are also redoing a bedroom in the basement and that only included removing four walls of wallpaper and some painting. I know one thing; this house will never have wallpaper again. At least not while I am the one living here.
