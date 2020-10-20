Business Beat: Lemburg now in charge at Sapp Bros. Petroleum

Lemburg is like the rest of us, waiting anxiously for this Saturday, as he professes to be a big Husker fan.

“I’m looking forward to and enjoy the challenge of meeting new people,” he said when talking about this new position here in York. “I look forward to getting acquainted with all our Sapp customers here.”

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointment

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer at the York-Main Branch, at their recent meetings:

Chris Brewster, who has been in training in York since April of 2020 was named Agricultural Loan Officer and will be located here in York. Brewster is a native of Butte, Nebraska and a graduate of South Dakota State University with a major in Art & Sciences and a Business minor.

Since college, he has been associated with various ag related businesses in the Butte area. Brewster and his wife, Kelli, and three small children will be moving to York in the near future.

Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.

