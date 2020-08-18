Cody Layman loves to fish.
Therefore, it’s very fitting that the award he received for winning a national sales contest for the Trimble Company will be an Alaskan fishing trip for four people. “They hit the nail on the head there,” said Layman, who handles sales and service for Crossroads GPS, Inc. of York which sells and services Trimble navigation systems. Layman finished first in the contest which started in January of this year and ended in July and involved dealers in the entire United States and Canada.
“Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds,” said Crossroads owner Wes Williamsen.
He added that core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. Many of the GPS systems that Crossroads sell are connected to the ag sector in this area.
Layman, who has been employed at Crossroads GPS for the past 8 ½ years, said that connecting with current customers helped as Trimble recently came out with a new user interface. He contacted previous customers for upgrades but said that about 25% of his sales came from new customer sales.
“Given the competition that Cody was up against makes his win even more impressive,” said Williamsen. “considering that he was up against competition from companies that maybe had six to eight different locations spread out over several states. You can also add in that most of this was in the midst of all this COVID time which really stands out.”
Along with Layman’s win, York’s Crossroads GPS company also won two of the five monthly competitions held between the Trimble dealers. That means they were the top-selling dealer in North America those two months.
“We appreciate the relationships that we’ve formed with customers,” said Layman. “We’ll be around to support those customers.”
“We’re not a one-and-done operation,” added Williamsen. “We’ve got a good mix of former and new customers.” Crossroads GPS has been a part of the York business community since 2005.
Layman is originally from the Nebraska City area and currently lives by Bradshaw. He’ll be heading out on his fishing trip sometime in the year 2021.
