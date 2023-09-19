Dave Langner says he remembers the tough times more than the good after recently retiring as a registered investment advisor with York State Bank. He spent 33 years to the day with the bank after Dean Sack hired him on September 1, 1990 and his last day with the bank was September 1, 2023.

“It was those big world events that I remember the best,” said Langner. “Things like the 1987 stock market crash/recession, the dot.com bust, the 9-11 attack on the United States and the 2008 real estate bust. Those were the events that created a lot of angst among investors and made for some interesting times in the industry.”

Langner started with a private investment firm in Lincoln before returning to York when Jerry Kopsa hired him to work at the old First Federal firm. That firm was located where the York city offices are now located.

“In 1990, the savings and loan industry was going through a lot of stuff back then,” said Langner. “The government took a lot of them over and were selling off the loans. Mr. Sack called and asked if I would like to come over the bank and it ended up being a good move for me.”

Langner said that at the end, he was handling investments with clients in 22 different states. Those accounts will be divided among 12 different advisors going forward through the First National Bank of Omaha organization.

He recalled the early days when everything was done by paper and over the telephone. He said that when computers came in during about 1986-87 is when big changes in the way business was done in the investment industry.

He said he will miss the interaction with his clients and will also miss the York State staff. “The bank has been very good to me,” he said adding “I’ve had a lot of good relationships and in some families I’ve gone through helping four generations.

Langner plans to step back and take it easy for awhile for the present and plans to spend more time with their granddaughter. “No big plans right now,” he says. “It’s just time to step back from the work world.”

Gleason stepping down as YCC course superintendentBrian Gleason in a letter this past week to the York Country Club board and golf members stated that he will be resigning as the course superintendent to accept a position with the Republic National Distribution Company beginning in October.

“My tenure with YCC began in May of 2007 as I was hired for the superintendent position,” said Gleason. “I was young and unproven as a head superintendent, but the board of directors took a chance on me and I will forever be grateful. In my 16 plus years here at YCC we have accomplished many great things and I built lifelong relationships and friendships.”

