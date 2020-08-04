Zack Adamson started in the glass business in York when his stepfather Blake King, who had married Zack’s mom Colleen when Zack was in the fourth grade, opened King’s Glass in York.
After leaving York to start his own glass business in Lincoln, he’ll remain a part of the glass business in York in the future when he and his wife Jenna purchased King’s Glass from Blake and Colleen last fall when the Kings decided it was time to retire.
Adamson worked in the business through his high school years until graduating from York High School in 1998. He then went off to college at SCC in Milford. After college, he came back to York for a time to work at King’s until leaving to go to work for a firm in Lincoln. But he would return.
“Blake needed some help and I decided to come back to York to work,” said Adamson. “I did that until deciding to strike out on my own.” In 2012 he started Nebraska Door & Window out of his garage in Lincoln. “I was a one-man show,” he said.
Doing excellent work and developing relationships with construction companies have led to Nebraska Door & Window’s continued growth to where he now employs 10-12 people in Lincoln and operates out of a 15,000 square foot facility located off Pioneer Boulevard in southwest Lincoln.
“When Blake decided he wanted to retire he thought about listing the business with a broker and see what happened. That’s when I told him we needed to get together and talk,” said Adamson. “An agreement was reached and we purchased King’s Glass and we want to keep it just as it has been. Legally, it’s a subsidiary of Nebraska Door & Window but it will stay King’s Glass here in York.”
Jenna, who had been a teacher in the Lincoln Public School system until this past year, is now in the glass business with her husband and spends much of her time here in York at the office. Zack says having the two companies allows for some synergies bringing the two staffs together to work on some larger projects. He will be in York for parts of each week although how many days will depend on projects going on with the two companies.
“Nebraska Door & Window is involved strictly with the commercial side of things,” said Adamson. “We have developed a lot of good relationships with construction companies and contractors and have taken on some large projects. In Lincoln we don’t do automotive work like here in York so we don’t have any walk-in traffic. That’s one thing I’ve enjoyed since taking over at King’s Glass is the personal interaction with customers.”
When asked how the coronavirus has affected the businesses, Adamson said it was a mixed bag. “We lost a few building projects when they decided to wait,” he said. “But then it accelerated a few other projects where companies wanted the work done while their employees were working from home. One example is we just replaced all the windows in Weller Hall at Concordia University when the school shut down in March after the virus hit.”
He added that the biggest impact may have been the way that the pandemic has messed with the supply chain, something that many businesses have been facing in the last several months. Lead times are longer.
Zack and Jenna recently made another move having purchased a home near Seward which is about halfway between their two businesses. They are making their home there with their son, Henry, who is five and will enter kindergarten this fall. The way it sounds, there will be another generation of the family in the glass business. “He already thinks he runs the business,” said Adamson.
“We do the best we can,” said Adamson in talking about their businesses. “Coming back here to York has been very comfortable for me. It’s like coming back home.”
On a personal note, this story is one of those that for me is very enjoyable to write for this column. It’s always great to document stories about York kids who grew up here and then returned at some time in their lives to become part of the York business community. Even though it might be on a part-time basis, we’re glad to have the Adamson family back in town.
York General
announces two new board members
York General announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors as well as the full slate of officers and board members. Joining the Board of Directors is Terri Carlson and Don Swanson.
Terri Carlson is a native of Wilber, Nebraska, and is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University where she double majored in Marketing and Business Management. She has served as the Director of the Holthus Convention Center in York since February of 2014. At the Convention Center she is responsible for directing the day-to-day operations and overseeing all operational aspects of the facility, including marketing, finance, maintenance and staffing requirements.
Prior to the Convention Center, Carlson was the Marketing Manager for the Nebraska Book Company, during which she oversaw the marketing for over 250 college bookstores around the country.
She and her husband, Luke, have lived in York for 14 years. The Carlson’s have three children, two sons (10 and 4) and a daughter (7).
Carlson is a past member of the York General Advisory Board, an Ambassador for the York Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Marketing Committee for York County Development Corporation. She is also a current participant in The Sherwood Foundation’s Community Catalyst Peer Learning Experience. Terri is a past member of Leadership York.
In her spare time, Carlson enjoys traveling, playing and watching various sports, volunteering for and chauffeuring her children to their many activities and her most recent venture, creating custom yard greetings for special events.
Carlson stated, “I have really enjoyed learning about all aspects of York General during my time on the Advisory Board. York General is such an integral part of our community and I look forward to continuing to contribute thoughts, ideas and perspective as a member of the board.”
Don Swanson is originally from Bassett, Nebraska. He received his Bachelors of Science from the University of Nebraska/Lincoln in the area of Agronomy Economics; and received his MBA from the University of South Dakota. Swanson is certified as a CPA. He works as the Chief Financial Officer at Central Valley Ag Cooperative, and has served in that capacity since June of 2014. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President of Agronomy at United Farmers Cooperative.
Swanson and his wife Therese have lived in York for over 10 years. He is a past president of the York Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. During his free time Swanson enjoys playing golf, watching Husker football and volleyball, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.
“I am excited about joining the York General Board,” stated Swanson. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to solidify York General’s presence in our community and throughout the region.”
Chuck Harris, President of the York General Board of Directors, stated “I am pleased that both Terri and Don have agreed to serve on our Board of Directors. They complement our board’s skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives.”
Carlson and Swanson will join these board members: Charles Harris, Board President; Kelly Thomas, Board Vice President; Ann Kirkpatrick, Board Secretary; Kris Holoch, Board Treasurer; Steve Ermer; Cy North; Candy Otte; Sally Ruben; and Andrew Pohlmeier, MD, Chief of Medical Staff.
The Board of Directors for York General helps ensure that York General continues to provide quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities.
“We are excited to welcome Terri and Don as new directors to the York General board,” said Jim Ulrich, York General CEO. “They join our organization as directors at an exciting time as we drive our mission forward through the multitude of services we currently offer, and new healthcare access and services that will be available through the interstate building project. Our excellent York General team, including our dedicated and talented Board of Directors, continues to enhance relationships with our community and the surrounding area for the improvement of health and the delivery of quality care throughout life.”
What The Heck
It’s a long column so will keep this short. That’s it.
