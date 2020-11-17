Business Beat: Jackman retiring at Midwest Bank

Marilyn Jackman was there when the Midwest Bank’s York branch opened 17 years ago. She will be stepping away this Friday as Assistant Vice-President and she freely admits she’s going to miss it.
Back then, it was Rob Schardt, Bill Scheve, Jacki Petersen and Jackman. Today, the York branch employs thirteen and continues to grow each year.
“I’m on the deposits side and handled consumer lending,” said Jackman. “And anything else that needed done. Along with missing the people here, the one thing I’m going to miss the most is the relationships with my customers.”
“Marilyn has been one of the faces of Midwest Bank in York since the branch opened,” said Barry Redfern, President of the York Branch. “She has always provided great customer service and will be greatly missed here at the bank.”
“It’s been a great ride,” Jackman added. “When Jerry and I moved here from Ainsworth, we didn’t know anyone. Getting involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Emmanuel Lutheran Church helped us get acquainted and involved in the community. We’ve been blessed and York has been very, very good to us.”
With her retirement, she will join her husband Jerry who retired about 3 ½ years. The couple will continue to follow Husker athletics, play golf and of course, spend additional time with their five grandkids who live close by near Utica and in Lincoln.
She plans to continue to be involved in chamber activities and the community.
“We had planned to have an open house to send her off the right way but the virus has postponed that for right now,” said Redfern. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to have something early in 2021 where we can honor Marilyn’s contributions to the bank.”
Remodel project to start
Redfern also announced that Midwest Bank’s York branch will be undergoing some exterior and interior updating in a project that will begin this coming Monday. He said that work will begin on the exterior of the building which will be the first part of the project. After that phase, the interior will also undergo a renovation to update the teller stations along with giving offices a new look.
“This will be a big project and we ask for our customers’ patience while it’s going on,” said Redfern. “This project will better position the bank as we look to our future here in York.”
Emmanuel-Faith fundraiser to have a different look this year
The COVID-19 virus has changed a lot of things during this year and the Emmanuel-Faith School and Little Blessings Preschool fundraiser is no different. For the past several years, the fundraiser had been held at the Holthus Convention Center with a meal and silent and live auctions. The money raised has been used for projects both at the school and the preschool.
This year’s event will be a virtual event this coming Sunday, Nov. 22. A to-go meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available for pick-up in the Emmanuel Fellowship Hall or you can also pull through the alley on the east side of the church and someone will bring out your meal. The meal is being catered by Chances “R” and will consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and roll.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling the school office at 402-362-6575 or email believefundraiser@gmail.com by Wednesday, Nov. 18 which is tomorrow if you are reading this on Tuesday.
The auction will be an online auction with bidding to start at 2 p.m. Sunday. The online site is http://emmfaith2020.ggo.bid. Go there to set up your bidding registration and if you need help or don’t want to include credit card information online, call Terri Carlson at 402-239-8771. You can stop by the church fellowship hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to view the auction items.
What the heck?
What is the city going to do with the tree mountain that is developing out by the landfill? I’ve made several trips out there now with my own branches, some of the neighbors and a few other people’s.
Every time I’ve been out there, there have been two or three people unloading and then two or three more pulling in as I leave. Then I drive through town, and there’s enough lying around on the ground yet to where it looks like none have been moved. It’s going to be a couple of weeks before things are looking normal again.
The folks that sell firewood for a living are going to have a slow winter as everyone will have plenty of wood to choose from.
It’s not good when you are lying in bed and hearing the loud cracks throughout the neighborhood as the larger limbs break off. Just imagine how bad it would have been had the wind been blowing around 30 mph.
