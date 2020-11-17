Business Beat: Jackman retiring at Midwest Bank

This year’s event will be a virtual event this coming Sunday, Nov. 22. A to-go meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available for pick-up in the Emmanuel Fellowship Hall or you can also pull through the alley on the east side of the church and someone will bring out your meal. The meal is being catered by Chances “R” and will consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and roll.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling the school office at 402-362-6575 or email believefundraiser@gmail.com by Wednesday, Nov. 18 which is tomorrow if you are reading this on Tuesday.

The auction will be an online auction with bidding to start at 2 p.m. Sunday. The online site is http://emmfaith2020.ggo.bid. Go there to set up your bidding registration and if you need help or don’t want to include credit card information online, call Terri Carlson at 402-239-8771. You can stop by the church fellowship hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to view the auction items.

