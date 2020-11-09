Business Beat: Free car washes for vets once again

Have you served our country in the military? If so the 16th Street Car Wash will again be providing free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. tomorrow. Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces.
16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years. "This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes. It's about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country,” said Jon Strong. "Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much."
16th Street Car Wash is located at the corner of 16th Street and Platte Avenue, York. The weather on Monday wasn’t great and the weather on Tuesday doesn’t look any better, but the forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny and mid-50’s. Sounds like a perfect day to get your vehicle washed if you are a vet or even if you’re not.
Hurley elected
The National Rural Economic Developers Association (NREDA) has unanimously elected Lisa Hurley to the Board of Directors. Hurley will serve a three-year term and will assume her role on January 1st, 2021.
Hurley, a Certified Economic Developer and Economic Developer Master Practitioner, joined York County Development Corporation in May 2013 as the Executive Director. She focuses her efforts on coordinating business (retention, expansion, recruitment, and development), marketing efforts, and overseeing other YCDC efforts including housing and workforce efforts.
She serves on the Executive Committee (past Board Chair) of the Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District, York Rotary Past-President, and holds board seats on the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Health Coalition.
She believes YCDC will make a positive long-term impact in York County’s future by fostering positive relationships, short and long-term planning efforts including due diligence, building on best practices with creativity, adopting technology, and utilizing collaboration and partnerships.
Keep the Cheer Here
“We want to keep the Cheer Here,” says Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce. “As we will be promoting our local businesses for the holiday season, we have sadly, had to cancel the Holiday Festival this year. We just could not figure out a way to make it work like we did with the Sip ‘N Stroll and the Halloween Trick or Treat.”
One thing the chamber will be doing again is the Holiday Rewards Program. The Holiday Rewards Program will begin on Nov. 21 to encourage customers to shop at any York Chamber member.
“You’ll get one entry for every $10 spent at any Chamber member from Nov. 21 through Dec. 15,” said Mogul. “That’s any money spent on purchases, utility bills, haircuts, take your dog to the vet or have your oil changed. If the business is in the Chamber book, any money spent there is eligible. We also have a printed list of newer Chamber members that are not in the book that is available at our office.”
Bring your receipts into the Chamber Office for validation and the staff will total them up and give you a chance to win. For every $10 you spend, you receive a registration slip. Individual receipts are capped at $5,000.
There are special dates where your totals are two or four times the value of the receipts and you will be able to find those dates on www.yorkchamber.org.
“On Dec.16 between 7 and 8 a.m. we will draw names live on the air on 103.5 KOOL Radio from 7 to 8 a.m.,” added Mogul. “When you hear your name called, be sure and call the radio station to choose an envelope. Prizes will range from $100 - $500 in York Chamber Cheques. The radio station does have an app that you can download from the app store or the Google Play Store. This will make dialing in a little easier but if you don’t have the app, no worries, you can just dial the old-fashioned way.”
Mogul also said the chamber office will be open on Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. during the Holiday Rewards for customers to drop off their receipts.
The chamber is also busy putting together a promotion for Small Business Saturday which will be Saturday, Nov. 28. Over 300 gift bags will be handed out to customers who shop at designated businesses. The Boy Scouts will be serving funnel cakes and Windstream will have hot chocolate for shoppers on that Saturday.
What the heck?
I’m going to have to start writing things down. During the week, great ideas for this part of the column come to me fast and furious. Then by the time I sit down to finish this column which a lot of times comes on Monday those ideas have gone poof.
Which is why you are reading about those ideas that have gone bye-bye. Of course, I have no idea anymore what they were. But at the time they sounded really good. I’m in the pen and pencil business. I’m going to have to start carrying one around full-time.
