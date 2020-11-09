Business Beat: Free car washes for vets once again

“You’ll get one entry for every $10 spent at any Chamber member from Nov. 21 through Dec. 15,” said Mogul. “That’s any money spent on purchases, utility bills, haircuts, take your dog to the vet or have your oil changed. If the business is in the Chamber book, any money spent there is eligible. We also have a printed list of newer Chamber members that are not in the book that is available at our office.”

Bring your receipts into the Chamber Office for validation and the staff will total them up and give you a chance to win. For every $10 you spend, you receive a registration slip. Individual receipts are capped at $5,000.

There are special dates where your totals are two or four times the value of the receipts and you will be able to find those dates on www.yorkchamber.org.

“On Dec.16 between 7 and 8 a.m. we will draw names live on the air on 103.5 KOOL Radio from 7 to 8 a.m.,” added Mogul. “When you hear your name called, be sure and call the radio station to choose an envelope. Prizes will range from $100 - $500 in York Chamber Cheques. The radio station does have an app that you can download from the app store or the Google Play Store. This will make dialing in a little easier but if you don’t have the app, no worries, you can just dial the old-fashioned way.”