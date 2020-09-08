Business Beat: Eakes Office Solutions celebrates 75th anniversary

Eakes Office Solutions, a leading provider of business products and solutions, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Founded in 1945 by Howard Eakes, the company has grown from two employees in Grand Island to over 250 employees spanning 13 locations across Nebraska.
Originally named Office Equipment Company, Eakes started as a Remington Rand adding machine and typewriter servicing business. As Eakes continued to grow, so did their business offerings. The company added filing systems and office supplies in 1952, copiers and printers in the late 1970’s, furniture and design services in 1998, commercial janitorial products and equipment in 2017, and a software and technology services division in 2019.
Eakes Office Solutions continues to grow their services to better support their customers in every aspect of their business. “Howard Eakes started our company 75 years ago on the premise of hard work, dedication, and great customer service. To this day, Eakes employees embrace these values to provide the highest level of care that our customers desire.” said Mark Miller, Eakes President & CEO. “I am fortunate to have worked alongside Howard’s sons Ron and Dan for nearly three decades to help carry forward these values, ensuring our future is full of promise for satisfied customers and fulfilled employees.”
Eakes Office Solutions has been an industry leader in the commercial office products and services business for over 70 years and is one of the largest independent dealers in the United States. The company specializes in office supplies, janitorial products, copiers, printers, office furniture and design, and technology services, and represents brand names such as Sharp, Ricoh, HP, Steelcase, Hon, and many other major lines.
Today, Eakes employs over 250 people in the 13 locations – Beatrice, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, Sioux City and York.
Eakes has been in York since the early 1980’s and operated a retail store here until approximately one year ago. The present Eakes sales office is located in the Townhouse complex at the corner of 5th and Grant Avenue.
What the heck?
This portion of the column will be a little longer this week as I haven’t been around York the past few days to dig up local business news. As you read this on Tuesday morning my bride and I are almost home from Centerville, Ohio where we traveled to help grandson Colton celebrate his 4th birthday.
Several people have asked over the last couple of years whether we drive or fly when we go to visit the Gallaghers. I always tell them that along with only being a couple of hours longer to drive and a lot less expensive, I don’t think it would work because we almost always have a car load of stuff that has to go along.
Along with birthday presents, clothes that Linda buys for the kids, golf clubs, luggage and various other things that have to go, we would have to buy a couple more seats on the plane just to have room for everything that has to go along.
Plus, there are those interesting things you see along the way as we make our way though Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and then Ohio before we arrive at their house.
Being an election year, I kind of kept track going across Missouri of the election signs this trip. I believe Northern Missouri will be voting Republican this election. The total count was like 34 Trump signs or billboards along the road and only two Biden signs. Either the Democrats are lying low or they just live further off the beaten path.
You invariably always run into some “left-lane-lovers” when driving on an interstate. It was somewhere in Illinois, with Linda in the pilot seat, that we ran up on a guy with Kansas plates that first couldn’t decide whether he wanted to drive 65 mph or 75 mph. Plus, he was doing it all in the left lane. We’d have to pass him on the right and then two miles down the road he would go by us in the left lane.
A couple miles down the road he would show up again driving about 10 mph slower and again we’d have to pass him on the right. From previous experience, many of these drivers are slowing down as they’re texting and speed up when they get off their phone.
Speaking of phones, it always amazes me how many people are going down the road with their phones in their hands. With all the smart people in the world today, there has to be a way to ensure that a vehicle wouldn’t start if there was a cell phone turned on inside the vehicle. It would make the roads a lot safer.
One thing we got to do this trip was witness a really great fireworks show Sunday evening at the country club the kids belong to. Due to Covid, the show had been postponed from the 4th of July to Labor Day weekend. The general manager there knew that Sunday the 6th was Colton’s 4th birthday, so he got the honor of pushing the button to start the fireworks.
One advantage to Labor Day weekend is that you don’t have to wait until almost 10 p.m. for it to get dark enough for the fireworks. This baby was off and shooting about 8:30 p.m. and it was a show that rivaled the Firecracker Frenzy here at the York Fairgrounds.
Well, that’s it for this week. I’m finishing up this column before one last round of golf in Ohio and we have to watch a couple more episodes of “Paw Patrol” before we do that. Then, it’s back on the road traversing Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and finally back to the great state of Nebraska.
