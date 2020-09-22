Business Beat: Champion graduates fourth leadership class

This year’s event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Children activities are available through York Parks & Rec) The cost to participate is $12 a ticket in advance, $15 day of the event. This is one event when you will see a lot of your friends along the downtown streets and in the businesses. It’s always been a very popular event so don’t delay. Purchase your tickets today.

Stone Creek now managed by JW’s Catering

The Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction is now being managed by JWs Catering and you are invited to plan your next event with them. They can handle a weekday business function, holiday party or wedding or any other event you might have coming up.

‘We’re excited to offer a seamless process between venue and catering arrangements,” said Jerry Wilkinson. “We have room for your postponed event this fall and beyond. The year 2021 will be a very busy year for venues so contact us today to save your date. Call 877-JWS-YORK to connect with us regarding venue, catering, bar options and more. Or, you can email stonecreekeventcenter@gmail.com.”

