Business Beat: Champion graduates fourth leadership class

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Champion Home Builders of York celebrated the graduation of the 2020 “21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” class.
Over a period of six months the graduates of the Class of 2020 completed course work based on the teachings of the world renowned John Maxwell, author of a number of best-selling books on leadership and founder of INJOY, Maximum Impact, The John Maxwell Team, ISS and EQUIP.
This year’s graduating class included the following Champion associates: Nate Eldred, David Smith, Gerry Church, Scott Troutman, Richard Hannan, Jennifer Hoebelheinrich, Joslyn Stephens, Michael Berggren, Samantha Walker, and Griffin Bailey. These associates represent a cross section of departmental disciplines, including Manufacturing, Customer Service, Quality Control, Materials, Sales, and Engineering.
The leadership program was initiated in 2017, making this the fourth group of leaders to complete the course. The graduates were honored with a luncheon attended by the past alumni of the 21 Laws class, as well as several York community leaders.
Among those community leaders were Barry Redfern, York Mayor and Vice President of Midwest Bank; Ron Mogul, President of the York City Council and owner/partner of Mogul’s Transmission; Lisa Hurley, Executive Director of the York County Development Corporation; Madonna Mogul, Executive Director of the York Chamber of Commerce; and Nick DiToro, Associate Professor of Business and Chair of the York College Business Department. Mr. DiToro also attended last year’s graduation ceremony and delivered the keynote address.
This year’s keynote speaker was Pamela Quinn. Ms. Quinn lives in Blair, Nebraska, and is the founder of the “Lead your Legacy” organization and is an Executive Director of the John Maxwell team. She travels all over the country speaking and teaching fundamentals of leadership to individuals and groups. She is certified to facilitate, speak, train and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth.
“The graduation event was held at the York Country Club and facilitated by Alisha Tennison, YCC Restaurant Manager,” according to Champion general manager Mike Cloninger. “Her entire team worked diligently, attending to every detail, and ensuring that the awards luncheon was perfect.”
“Again, congratulations to this year’s leadership “Class of 2020” for completing this important leg of their journey to becoming world class leaders,” he added. “Way to go!”
Buy your Sip & Stroll tickets now
Now is the time to purchase your tickets for the Chamber’s Sip & Stroll event which takes place in downtown York. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 which is later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You will be able to walk the downtown area visiting local Chamber members and have an opportunity to taste some adult beverages and enjoy some treats. As a result, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.
This year’s event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Children activities are available through York Parks & Rec) The cost to participate is $12 a ticket in advance, $15 day of the event. This is one event when you will see a lot of your friends along the downtown streets and in the businesses. It’s always been a very popular event so don’t delay. Purchase your tickets today.
Stone Creek now managed by JW’s Catering
The Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction is now being managed by JWs Catering and you are invited to plan your next event with them. They can handle a weekday business function, holiday party or wedding or any other event you might have coming up.
‘We’re excited to offer a seamless process between venue and catering arrangements,” said Jerry Wilkinson. “We have room for your postponed event this fall and beyond. The year 2021 will be a very busy year for venues so contact us today to save your date. Call 877-JWS-YORK to connect with us regarding venue, catering, bar options and more. Or, you can email stonecreekeventcenter@gmail.com.”
What the heck?
You might have noticed there was no BB column last week as there just wasn’t enough time to crank out a column after being gone for 1 ½ weeks on vacation. Coming back to work after being gone that long always makes me wonder whether it’s worth it when you come back to multitudes of emails that need to be gone through and handled.
Then for me, there’s the missed calls that I would have made during that week and a half. When you work on 100% commission there is no paid vacation unless someone buys something while you are gone.
But, I would trade all those commissions for the chance to go and spend five days with those two adorable grandkids we have that live in Ohio. Now that is priceless.
