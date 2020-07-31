June, 2020
• Stacy Portwine, 1602 E. Ninth St. Pool, pump house, fence. Project cost, $36,500
• Viaero Wireless, 224 N. Lincoln Ave. Store. Project cost, $324,115.20
• National Guard Armory, 1129 E. Sixth St. Vault remodel. Project cost, $250,000
• Larry Johnson, 1425 S. Grant Ave. Re-side, new windows. Project cost, $8,700
• Tammy Tieken, 1420 Highway 34. Deck with ramp. Project cost, $100
• August Jensen, 1213 N. Iowa Ave. Extend soffit over back patio. Project cost, $100
• John Bush, 2304 E. 16th St. Shed. Project cost, $3,711.36
• Cheryl Mogul, 818 Academy Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $7,515
• Derek Palik, 24 Edison Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,775
• Packskol LLC, 2011 N. Lincoln Ave. Sign. Project cost, $11,900
• Fran Crowe, 1701 N. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,500
• Bob Hansen, 1908 E. 12th St. Deck. Project cost, $520
• Matt Copinger, 319 E. Ninth St. Fence. Project cost, $400
• Bag N Save, 614 S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks stand. Project cost, $1,000
• Michael Hinz, 3900 S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks stand. Project cost, $1,000
• Viaero Wireless, 224 N. Lincoln Ave. Two signs. Project costs, $2,000 per sign.
• Ross Ronne, 808 Country Club Ave. Brick mailbox. Project cost, $2,800
• Joyce Sampson, 660 W. Sixth St. Garage addition/apartment. Project cost, $75,716.20
• Richard Smith, 627 W. Fourth St. Repair existing shed. Project cost, $300
• James Corwin, 827 E. Seventh St. Fence. Project cost, $455
• Richard Steever, 1316 Road N. Detached garage. Project cost, $41,134.24.
• Dan Barrett, 908 N. Platte Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $450
• Jerad Sorgenfrei, 615 E. Ninth St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,000
• Andrew Pohlmeier, 204 S. Blackburn Ave. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $402,627
• Corinna Spader, 320 N. Iowa Ave. Privacy fence and shed on slab. Project cost, $2,000
• Jordeyn Burks, 720 N. Delaware Ave. Repair fence, add patio. Project cost, $4,000
• Tim Cradick, 401 E. 19th St. Remodel bathroom. Project cost, $2,000
• Glen Hawley, 1024 E. 12th St. Concrete patio, driveway approach. Project cost, $2,500
• Dennis Moore, 801 Division Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $10,000
• Antonio Zarraga, 321 W. Fifth St. Replace windows. Project cost, $2,000
• Nick Stauffer, 1621 E. Fifth St. Concrete patio. Project cost, $1,700
• Ronda Clark, 1910 Grant Ave. Sunroom addition. Project cost, $25,439
• Jon Barrett, 202 Burlington Ave. Lean-to on house. Project cost, $1,000
Total: $1,238,259
