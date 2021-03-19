Buck’s Hollow’s animals have personality

RURAL WACO – Even a spacious pen can’t keep the cute little goat contained, the tiny horns and soft coat following Geri Rutledge around Buck’s Hollow Llama & Alpaca Ranch.

Rutledge’s fuzzy friend is a type of goat called a “Pygora” – a cross between a Pygmy goat and an Angora goat. The resulting cross is a small goat with a luxurious coat. Pygmy goats have soft, downy coats; Angora goats produce the fiber known as “mohair.” Angora goats produce long, luxurious coats themselves, but partnered with Pygmy’s fine fuzz and pint size, a manageable animal with precious fiber results.

Rutledge said Pygora’s are relatively popular in other midwestern states, namely Kansas, but the breed has yet to catch on in Nebraska. Buck’s Hollow is a member of Pygora Breeders Association (PBA), which serves as a vehicle to register Pygora’s and Pygora products, as well as promote the cute – but functional – animals. A relatively newly-recognized breed, PBA was established in 1987. Since then, careful records have been kept on registered animals.