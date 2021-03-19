Buck’s Hollow’s animals have personality

RURAL WACO – Even a spacious pen can’t keep the cute little goat contained, the tiny horns and soft coat following Geri Rutledge around Buck’s Hollow Llama & Alpaca Ranch.
Rutledge’s fuzzy friend is a type of goat called a “Pygora” – a cross between a Pygmy goat and an Angora goat. The resulting cross is a small goat with a luxurious coat. Pygmy goats have soft, downy coats; Angora goats produce the fiber known as “mohair.” Angora goats produce long, luxurious coats themselves, but partnered with Pygmy’s fine fuzz and pint size, a manageable animal with precious fiber results.
Rutledge said Pygora’s are relatively popular in other midwestern states, namely Kansas, but the breed has yet to catch on in Nebraska. Buck’s Hollow is a member of Pygora Breeders Association (PBA), which serves as a vehicle to register Pygora’s and Pygora products, as well as promote the cute – but functional – animals. A relatively newly-recognized breed, PBA was established in 1987. Since then, careful records have been kept on registered animals.
Pygora fiber can make more than a soft sweater. Rutledge opened a trailer filled with goat, alpaca and llama products made from the ranch’s occupants and items inspired by them. The trailer’s contents are being prepared for the Mid-Plains Fiber Fair, slated for April 24-25 at the York County Fairgrounds. With the exception of last year’s event – cancelled due to COVID-19 – Buck’s Hollow has had a spot at the fair both indoors and outdoors. Indoors, a booth filled with yarn, plush llama toys, handmade gnomes with goat-fiber beards (made, fittingly, with fiber from goats’ “beards”) and other items related to goats, alpacas and llamas. Draped over one door of the trailer, in an effort to keep the door from flapping in the strong wind that day, was a woven rug of natural, undyed fiber from Buck’s Hollow fiber in shades of natural beiges and earthy browns.
Buck’s Hollow had an outdoor space at the last fiber fair with adult Pygoras and young Pygora “kids” to help educate visitors – whether fiber-inclined or just curious – about the unique breed. The pens of Pygoras were especially popular with the youngest fair-goers, as the cute little goats were treated to many strokes of their soft coats. The gentle breed, often as friendly as the little friend following Rutledge around the farm, seemed to love the attention.
As fiber animals – including goats and sheep – age, their coats become coarse; Pygoras, however, were developed to combat this sign of age. The animals come in a variety of colors; a male goat with impressive horns in one of Buck’s Hollow’s spacious pens sported a glowing coat of golden-amber. He made himself known as the boss of the group, his lady-friends paying attention to his every move – even when the male goat became a little bossy.
Bloodlines are important to being named as a true Pygora goat; first-generation Pygora’s parents must be registered to the American Angora Goat Breeders Association (AAGBA) and the National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA). Only these offspring and their subsequent generations can be truly considered Pygoras. Additionally, these offspring must fit the standards of PBA in terms of confirmation, fleece characteristics and color and pattern. Colors include white, off-white, black, different tones of greys, caramels and deep browns. One of Buck’s Hollow’s Pygoras has facial coloring similar to that of a badger.
Much like sheep, Pygora goats are sheared. If their coats aren’t maintained, matting can occur. According to PGA, one shearing (depending on the quality of fleece) can result in as much as 3 pounds of raw fiber.
If the fine fiber and friendly disposition aren’t enough, Pygoras can also produce about 1 quart of milk daily.
As the name indicates, Buck’s Hollow Llama & Alpaca Ranch includes a healthy group of llamas and alpacas – one aging over twenty years, who has been with the ranch since its inception. Rutledge clearly has a soft spot for the fuzzy creature; as she and her husband approach retirement, she said it will remain with them – as well as other Buck’s Hollow occupants. This past year’s nasty winter had Rutledge paying extra-close attention to who is obviously her “favorite;” the building was tightly structured to keep wind and cold out, and her “favorite” was checked on frequently.
Buck’s Hollow’s alpacas and llamas are well-trained, even participating in sanctioned shows. The farm has a bevy of ribbons and trophies to show for it, some shows taking the endeavor well out-of-state. At one show, one of Rutledge’s young alpaca campers was stubborn, not wanting to show the favorite beast. Still, he followed the child through the ring, lead rope dragging on the ground. Both judges and shower were surprised at the showcased animal’s docile nature and obedience.
Rutledge, however, was not.
In addition to fiber, breeding and sanctioned shows, Buck’s Hollow Llama & Alpaca Ranch hosts llama camps, which have been assisted in organization by the Nebraska Llama Association (NLA) and the Rocky Mountain Llama Association (RMLA). Kid-participants – some with troubled pasts – learn about fiber arts and crafts, llama care and – of course – the ins and outs of showing the gentle beasts. Felting (creating felt by bonding fibers together, most often natural fibers), dyeing fiber and handling the animals are covered, along with forged friendships and personal growth. As Rutledge recalls anecdotes of camps past, it’s clear she has a special place in her heart of the dozens of children who have been given the opportunity to learn from the herd – and Rutledge herself.
Llamas can get talkative when predators like coyotes come around. The beasts are sometimes used as guardian animals for herds of smaller livestock. Rutledge said when coyotes or foxes come near the property, her llamas make it well known.
In addition to llamas, other areas of the farm host alpacas. The two main breed of alpacas (a species) are Huacaya (pronounced “wah-KI’-ya”) and Suri (pronounced “surrey”). While Huacayas are more common, both breeds are treasured for their rich fleeces. Huacacyas fleece is shorter than Suris, who have long, straight silky locks. Much like llamas, alpacas are gentle and friendly – especially if food is involved.
As Rutledge moves from pen to pen, Pygoras, llamas and alpacas all pay her more attention when they see her dip into the buckets of feed strategically placed throughout the farm. Rutledge said that after heavy snow, she has come up with a system to keep her from lugging heavy containers of feed around the acreage.
Rutledge’s little short-horned, on-the-loose friend is particularly interested when Rutledge dips a scoop into the bucket. The Pygoras flock to her if she even touches the container. The farm’s greying old Basset Hound lumbers about the farm, the little goat as free to roam (at least in Rutledge’s presence) as he is.
As the farm tour continued – including a well-executed improvised chicken shelter (also occupied by one talkative guinea) – it became clear that all of the friendly critters have a special place in Rutledge’s heart. At the same time she spoke of retirement, her voice was filled with passion for her unique herd’s diversity and usefulness.
And their many personalities.