Hi, I'm Mike.

I'm excited be the new managing editor of the News-Times.

I've been on the job about two weeks now and thought I'd say "hello." I've enjoyed getting to know York and been working to get out and meet as many people as I can. Though there are many boxes left to check off.

We have an awesome team here at the News-Times. Naomy Snider has been doing great work covering education and writing a variety of features. That and more will continue. Kudos to our sports staff, Christian Horn and Ken Kush, who work tirelessly to keep the public informed on local sports. And the glue behind the scenes, Kerri Pankratz, keeps the trains moving on time. My thanks to them for welcoming me.

That's our team on the news and sports, but everyone in this office is dedicated to making the News-Times a paper the area can be proud of. It's been wonderful getting to know everyone.

I know I have big shoes to fill in this role. Allow me to add to the chorus and say "thank you" for your great work over the years to Melanie Wilkinson. Your dedication to York and the News-Times is commendable.

A little about me. I hail from Council Bluffs, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa. I returned home and worked at the Daily Nonpareil for more than a decade before moving to central Nebraska last June — a Hawkeye in a sea of Husker red. Hope you won't hold it against me.

If you have any questions, concerns, want to connect or just want to discuss movies (my fiance and I have been rolling through film noirs lately), shoot me an email or text or call. My contact info is below.

Thank you. I look forward to getting to know the York community.