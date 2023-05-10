The Blue Community Food Pantry in York continues to help hundreds of those in need in York County.

According to a 2021 statistic from feedingamerica.org, 1,280 people are food insecure in York County and Kelsey Peterson, director of Blue Valley Community Action, said that number is not going to drop anytime soon. Blue Valley currently serves close to 500 people from across the county in need of food and emergency assistance.

“Everything is so expensive. It terrifies me," Peterson said. "Just last week, when I came back to my office on Monday, I had eight financial assistance applications that came over a two-day period.”

BVCA welcomes the community with open arms and has various food and financial assistance programs.

At their food pantry, BVCA distributes donated perishable and nonperishable food, household items, toiletries, and paper products for those that are low income or are in situational poverty. The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. BVCA partners with Walmart’s Feeding America Program. Walmart donates food every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 a.m. The organization also partners with the Lincoln Food Bank, which distributes food on the fourth Tuesday of every month at East Hill Church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For those 60 years and older, BVCA offers a Commodity Supplemental Food Program to provide new nutritious, supplemental food from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Peterson said if anyone is struggling with food insecurity, do not hesitate to reach out. “There are enough statistics and surveys to prove there are a large number of people who qualify for food stamps that aren’t receiving them. We’ve got food, don’t do without just because you think you are taking it from someone else. You don’t have to just ‘survive’. We’ve got food.”

BVCA provides the Crown program, which offers least-to-own single-family homes with three and four bedrooms. This serves families with household incomes below 50% of the area median income. Another program is the Weatherization Assistance program for low-income families to be able to reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient through weatherization services.

“The reason why most people’s utility bills are so expensive is because their homes are not properly weatherized,” said Peterson. The weatherization audit normally reveals a variety of needs from insulating pipes to caulking windows and replacing doors.

Peterson said, “I have clients that are paying several hundred dollars a month for utilities. That’s a lot for people to afford every month and a lot of it is a result of windows not being properly sealed, there’s not enough insulation or the doors are drafty.”

Other services they offer are housing counseling to assist individuals and families in becoming mortgage ready, services for veteran families and women, infants and children health nutrition programs.

The community also takes a little ownership in assisting with monetary donations, volunteering work and food and clothing donations. Peterson said they have close to 18 volunteers, but the organization “always need more.”

“York is fabulous in supporting us,” said Peterson. “It is such a wonderful community and I never doubt that we have their support. There are many different organizations and businesses that want to help. In a month, we will be doing Can Care-A-Van again, and we always well-exceed our expectations for that. I always shoot for 5,000 pounds and it’s always more than that.”

Can Care-A-Van Wednesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Peterson said all are welcome to help support BVCA’s food pantry in York.

York’s BVCA Hours are:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.