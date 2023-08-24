YORK – City Council of York all voted to declare certain areas to be blighted and substandard and in need of redevelopment. This is the next step as part of their Workforce Housing Incentive Plan.

Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Planning made another appearance to present the council with the blighted study. She has previously attended city council and the city’s Planning Commission meetings over the summer to aid in declaring blighted areas for York’s Workforce Housing plan.

Last week Pettit’s presentation had certain areas in the redevelopment areas to be annexed from the designated blighted areas. The areas were considered to be annexed because they have spots where it’s already developed. Also non-profit organizations and government owned properties with the intent of locating that property for long-term were removed from those redevelopment areas.

The removal of spots within the redevelopment areas clears up space for the city to designate blighted areas. Nebraska law requires that cities cannot declare more than 35% of the city as blighted. In total the city of York has designated 29.5% of city limits to be blighted. Giving a 5% or about 200 acre cushion to add any additional areas.

Pettit will make one more appearche before the council in September. After the final meeting with Five Rule Planning then public hearings about the actual redevelopment plans will begin. With the help of the 2017 Comprehensive Plan the city will develop a plan for redevelopment in those blighted areas. The plan will have to go through both the Planning Commission and City Council to approve of the new plan.

The council had its first readings on updated landfill rates for later this fall. For minimum rates for landfill the update fee is set for $15. This is a three dollar increase from the current rate. Another noticeable increase is the landfill disposal. The current rate for that is $49.50 per ton. The new proposed rate for landfill disposal will be increased to $65 per ton. If the council approves of these updated rates that will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

New proposed rates for the city sewer service also had its first readings. Like the landfill rates there are plans for increased fees. The minimum household is planned to have a $1.39 increase going from the previous $55.50 rate to $56.89.

With the meeting adjourned the York City Council will gather at City Hall for their next meeting on September 7 at 5:30 p.m.