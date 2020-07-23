BENEDICT--Real estate listing photos of Benedict’s now-defunct Zion Lutheran Church depict a church without parishioners and a plan.
From the building’s opening in 1916 until the church’s disbanding January 2020, the stately brick building occupying the corner of Benedict streets Sherman and Lovena hosted generations of worshippers. Now the walls and stained glass windows house only an air of uncertainty.
Several elements have been passed on to other churches. The altar cross, pulpit Bible, lift chairs and other items were passed on to Salem Lutheran Church (Fontenelle, Neb.), St. Paul Lutheran Church (Gilead, Neb.), Living Grace Lutheran Church (Omaha, Neb.), Trinity Lutheran Church (Cordova, Neb.), Benedict’s Methodist Church and First Lutheran Church (York, Neb.).
The pews are still intact, and could be repurposed by themselves, said Kristi Bukaske, the real estate agent associated with Zion’s building listing. Across the nation, there have been industrious buyers repurposing church buildings into homes, including single-family dwellings and condos. Others have become child care centers. At least one has been changed into a yoga studio.
“It’s going to take someone’s vision,” Bukaske said. “Hopefully it will be something that will keep the character of the building. It’s very beautiful on the inside, with all of the woodwork and stained glass windows.” One idea Bukaske thought of, she said, was a “pop-up shop.” Another idea she has is living quarters in the basement, with a movie room/theatre upstairs.
“It’s going to have to be the right person at the right time,” Bukaske said.
The sticker price for the Zion church building is $54,000. Its three floors – an attic; upper-level sanctuary with an office and additional room; a lower-level area housing the furnace room, kitchen, storage and restrooms; and the second-floor choir loft.
The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Nebraska Synod took possession of the 2,285 square foot building following its closure.
Bukaske said there have been several showings of the building. Even though she was not a Zion Lutheran Church parishioner, Bukaske said she feels for those who called the church their spiritual home. “It’s probably heartbreaking for a lot of people,” she said, adding thoughtfully:
“It’s really sad, but I guess everything moves on at some point.”
