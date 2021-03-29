Beef Progress Show logs 50 years

YORK – The legacy of an area cattleman lives on nearly two years after his death.
The York-Hamilton Cattlemen Beef Progress Show logged its 50th year last weekend – a show conceived of by the late Gene Bergen.
Bergen’s brainchild began 1971 as a hands-on outlet for area 4-H and FFA youth beef exhibitors to get experience working with their cattle for the approaching county fair, and often beyond. Often York-Hamilton Cattlemen Beef Progress Show exhibitors carry on their success to the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben Livestock Show.
The York-Aurora Cattlemen’s show is known as the longest-running, continuing show of its kind in Nebraska – a fitting accomplishment for a man who spent his life educating and promoting agriculture.
In addition to being a lifelong cattle feeder and farmer, in 1970 Bergen took on the role as York County Extension 4-H Youth Activities Director. The Henderson native’s passion for all things ag all brought about several leadership roles at the state level. The Progress Show also touches youths’ lives at the state level; 2021’s show attracted dozens of showmen and entries from outside York and Hamilton Counties, said Gerald “Pete” Peterson, Cattlemen’s Beef Show Superintendent. “The show had 75 exhibitors from mostly the eastern half of the state, but more York and Hamilton County Exhibitors than we have had for a few years,” Peterson said. “Those exhibitors brought about 110 head of cattle.”
The event was at the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center, York County Fairgrounds. Young people – some barely as tall as their exhibit’s muzzle – saw friends new and old outside the ring, but were all business as soon as they stepped into the show ring with their animal.
For Bergen, as important as the cattle are to the show, the young showmen remain its core, fostering learning and a love for the industry.
As Bergen’s passion and influence live on, the next generation of leaders follow his footsteps into the show ring.
*****
Cassidee Stratman of West Point’s exhibit took home Grand Champion Overall Market Beef Animal. Local showman Colby Bolton of Benedict’s 1014-pound crossbred steer was the Grand Champion Steer from York and Hamilton Counties. Lindsey Bolton, also a local showman, showed the Grand Champion Market Heifer -- a red crossbred.
Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer Overall was the Purebred Simmental Heifer shown by Lauren Trauernicht of Wymore. Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding was the Champion Commercial heifer exhibited by Tinley Luebbe of Staplehurst. Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer from Hamilton and York Counties was the Champion Horned Hereford heifer shown by Devin Danielson of Aurora.