Beef Progress Show logs 50 years

Bergen’s brainchild began 1971 as a hands-on outlet for area 4-H and FFA youth beef exhibitors to get experience working with their cattle for the approaching county fair, and often beyond. Often York-Hamilton Cattlemen Beef Progress Show exhibitors carry on their success to the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben Livestock Show.

In addition to being a lifelong cattle feeder and farmer, in 1970 Bergen took on the role as York County Extension 4-H Youth Activities Director. The Henderson native’s passion for all things ag all brought about several leadership roles at the state level. The Progress Show also touches youths’ lives at the state level; 2021’s show attracted dozens of showmen and entries from outside York and Hamilton Counties, said Gerald “Pete” Peterson, Cattlemen’s Beef Show Superintendent. “The show had 75 exhibitors from mostly the eastern half of the state, but more York and Hamilton County Exhibitors than we have had for a few years,” Peterson said. “Those exhibitors brought about 110 head of cattle.”