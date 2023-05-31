Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK — Break out the swimming suits, York Family Aquatic Center has opened its doors for sultry summer days ahead. FAC opened on Memorial Day, welcoming a wave of 528 guests reported FAC front desk clerks Deb Davis and Deb Stuhr.

The facility, opened in 2005, features two water slides, a climbing wall, one meter diving board, a lap pool, zero-depth area with sprinklers, and a turtle slide for the young ones.

This year there are no added structures, said York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts, but they installed new water heaters in the last year.

Currently, there are 26 guards on board with an average of 3.7 years of experience. Folts exclaimed, “We have a great staff and we are excited for a great summer.”

The pool is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

FAC Membership Rates:

Toddler - FREE

Youth/Senior Day Pass - $4

Adult Day Pass - $6

Senior Non-Swimmer (55+) - $1

Youth/Senior Season Pass - $58

Adult Season Pass - $87

Family Season Pass (Household) - $150

Family + 1 Season Pass* - $190

Youth/Senior Annual Joint - $110

Adult Annual Joint - $288

Family Annual Joint - $425

Youth/Senior Coupon Book (10 visits) - $35

Adult Coupon Book (10 visits) - $46

Toddler is ages five & under, youth is ages 6-17 and senior is 55 years old or older.

Children under seven years old must be accompanied by someone who is 14 years old or older.

Family is immediate family of no more than two adults and their dependent children living in the same household.

Family plus one membership (FAC only) is designed for the family plus one more person. Ideally a babysitter, grandparent, foreign exchange student, etc..

Family Aquatic Center Post Season Hours (Pending Staff Availability)

Fair Hours (Aug. 3-6): 1 - 4:50 p.m.

Aug. 12-13: 1 - 4:50 p.m.

Aug. 19-20: 1 - 4:50 p.m.

Aug. 26: 1 - 4:50 p.m.

Aug. 27: 1 - 3:50 p.m.

Soggie Doggie Day (Aug. 27): 4:30 - 6 p.m.