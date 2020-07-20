Another Balloon Days summer celebration is in the books.
The fun in the sun started Friday with the York Chamber Golf Tournament, a beach part at the Family Aquatic Center, a cornhole tournament and a York Outdoor Cinema movie to wrap up the night.
Shoppers converged on downtown to shop the sidewalk sale Saturday morning, braving the sultry heat. EntrepreneurShip Investigation (ESI) Campers had several booths showing off their creations and ideas.
A welcome break from the sun beating down came for kids at the annual Balloon Days favorite: the water balloon fight, which received a double-dose of cooling water raining down courtesy of the York Fire Department.
Following the water fight, Kilgore Memorial Library had a party in the parking lot with ice cream, a DJ and an update on the community reading challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.