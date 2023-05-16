Authorities are looking for a missing York girl.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a notice asking for help finding Mercedes American Horse, 11, who has been missing for a week. The agency said she disappeared from her home in York on Monday, May 8. Authorities said that Mercedes was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a pink backpack.

Mercedes is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 104 pounds. She is American Indian and has brown hair and brown eyes, the center said.

Mercedes was featured on Ring’s Neighbors app, which has a partnership with the center to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

"We are urging anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely," the center said.

Anyone with information about Mercedes or her disappearance is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the York Police Department (Nebraska) at 402-363-2640.