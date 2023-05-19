The York Police Department said a young girl reporting missing from the city has been found.

Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, the department said in a Facebook post. Mercedes was located on Wednesday morning.

"We would like to thank the various law enforcement agencies and individuals who assisted in this investigation," the department said.

Mercedes had been considered missing since Monday, May 8, after leaving her custodial guardian to be with her non-custodial mother. The department noted it followed every lead on the case and worked with multiple agencies while also reviewing video footage, conducting interviews and searching businesses and residences.