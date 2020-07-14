YORK — Even many seasoned area musicians have never heard of J.A. Parks – a York-area musician, teacher and businessman.
Opened in about 1896, Parks’ studio in York was a hub of creativity. It housed retail space and Parks’ publishing endeavors. Included in those publishing endeavors were Parks’ own compositions and arrangements – most light-hearted songs for men. He also gave music lessons to musicians in the area, and was a faculty member at York College.
In 1904 Parks composed 21 pieces for a book called “Republican Campaign Songs,” in support of Theodore Roosevelt’s 1904 Presidential campaign. “Bryan tried to break into the White House, ‘tis true, But we had made other arrangements.” Referencing Nebraskan William Jennings Bryan by name, Parks also included an asterisk as a sort of “fill-in-the-blank” symbol for insulting Democratic politician of choice. “The selections herein contained are so arranged… the name of any Candidate, National or local may be readily used,” the inside front cover reads. Also according to the inside front cover, publication was pushed ahead, Parks wrote, because:
“In order to meet the early demand for Campaign music, the Compositions in this book were prepared before the Democratic National Convention was held, and we have, therefore, not made use the name of any Democrat in particular as the PRESIDENTIAL Candidate.”
“Music has always played a prominent role in politics,” said Dr. Clark Roush, Professor of Music and Chair of the Division of Arts & Sciences at York College. Roush noted of “Republican Campaign Songs:” “Much of the music [Parks] wrote for the campaign was for male choir, in a very similar style, in a ‘yay-rah-rah’ campy style, and filled with barbershop quartet like harmonies. His pieces had simple melodies with catchy rhythms which one would expect considering the purpose for which they were intended.” Besides being politically motivated, “Republican Campaign Songs” offers a snapshot in 1904 society, Roush said, “covering all the demographic bases he clearly reflected the racist times in which he lived – songs and lyrics that I hope today would make one very uncomfortable.”
Parks was born near Livonia, Penn. in mid-1863 during the throes of the American Civil War. Coming from a poor family, at 17 he moved to Chicago; there he worked during the day and studied music at night. Years later, Parks traveled to Milford, Neb. to visit his older brother, Benjamin. J.A. Nebraska must have left an impression on the younger Parks, as he decided to stay in Nebraska. Parks eventually found himself supervising the Nebraska Conservatory of Music (Lincoln) vocal music department 1887-1899, and working as a York College faculty member and York Public Schools vocal teacher in the 1890s. In 1890, Parks married York woman Helena M. Knott. The following year he established J.A. Parks Music Company.
An upstanding and much-loved member of the York community, Parks’ talent and notoriety earned him an annual birthday celebration. “The local amateur musical club, supported by every neighbor who can possibly get into the York opera house, gives him a complimentary program of his own music. Large choruses come from neighboring towns to participate in the program,” George L. Towne says in a 1921 issue of “The Nebraska Teacher.” “These annual Parks programs show a blessed sense of comradeship developed by the spirit of this matchless leader who for many years has conducted the county community chorus numbering more than 600 voices.”
Parks’ popularity was at a high during World War I. During the war, states Towne, his songs were used by army song leaders – sometimes in the front trenches.
In 1920, Parks and E.H. Bemis arranged and edited a publication for the York Rotary Club called “International Rotary Songs.” “The book contains all the Rotary songs and some old time favorites,” according to the December 1920 issue of “The Rotarian.”
By the time Parks died in 1945, his body of work included several operettas, 90 books and about 1,700 pieces of sheet music. He is buried in York’s Greenwood Cemetery, but even before his death was given a eulogy-worthy description in “The Nebraska Teacher:”
“With all his superb skill as an artist, Mr. Parks is greatest of all as a big-hearted human, frank, outspoken, lightning in repartee. Nebraska may well be proud of this artist leader who has done more than politicians, merchants or even schoolmasters to advertise to the world the great Middle West as the center of representative all-American culture.”
