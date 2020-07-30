YORK – York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts says the family aquatic center’s last day of 2020 will be Aug. 9, due to staff availability. She explained that “COVID-19 prevented York Parks and Recreation from having lifeguard class which caused a staff shortage of at least 10 lifeguards. We depend on high school lifeguards to extend our season into late August and this year we do not have the available staff to keep the FAC open. The pool will open for the York Elementary School’s swim unit. Soggy Doggy Day will be moved to Aug. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost for each dog will be $5. And York Parks and Recreation would like to thank York and the surrounding communities for their support during the crazy 2020 pool season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.