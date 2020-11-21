Another world: Nurses on the coronavirus front line

Safety measures can be painful. Masks rub the dedicated nurses faces raw, as they sweat within their protective equipment, which is carefully, frequently changed. “People have rigged up different things to keep the pressure off their ears.”

Still, the most pain comes from seeing their patients. When transfers are necessary, patients sometimes must be sent further away than usual. Lincoln is full, so the team sends people to Omaha. “A lot of these people we know. It feels like pushing away your family.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eklund said some patients who need hospital-level care have been avoiding coming to the hospital, for fear of contracting COVID-19. “They’re not going to get COVID from us or another patient. We’re probably the safest here taking care of our patients in PPE than when we are outIf a person with an illness is unsure about coming to the hospital, Eklund advised they call first. “I think there has been four or five times we haven’t had a bed except for COVID beds,” she said. “It’s scary. You just hope everybody can stay as healthy as possible.”

According to Four Corners Health Department, which serves York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties, as of Nov. 18, 2020, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 2,816. Among those are 148 cases identified between November 17-18.