YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m. at the Asceracare Veterans room with President Marcia Witmer presiding.
There were eight members present.
President Marcia opened the meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplin Joann Kuester after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Eight officers answered to roll call.
Minutes of the March meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were corrected with a motion made by Claudia Braden and seconded by Linda Duell. Vote taken and carried. Then placed on file.
The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. A motion was made by Claudia Braden and seconded by Linda Duell to roll over the CD that was presented to the group. A vote was taken and carried. The Treasurers report was approved as presented and placed on file.
There were no bills presented.
Committee Reports
Membership: Ann Wagner reported 2020-21 dues are now due. Please pay your dues to keep them current and support our Veterans.
Americanism: Linda Duell read a list of historical events for the month of July.
Unit Activities: Three of the ladies made patriotic mug rugs for the Veterans in assisted living facilities. There were 35 made. For Flag Day and the 4th of July. Also 35 masks were made for the Grand Island Veterans Med Center as well as ten centerpieces for the month of July’s activities. Poppy Day was postponed in May due to the coronavirus and is planned for some time closer to Veterans Day.
Community Service: Blood Mobile – JoAnn Kuester volunteered at two collection sites and a couple of ladies donated.
Scholarship: We have been notified our recipient has enrolled in school for 2020-21.
Children & Youth: A motion was made by JoAnn Kuester and seconded by Claudia Braden to donate $100 to the 4-H York County Council for the Quilts of Valor program. Vote taken and carried.
Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Courtesy, Legislative and Girls State.
Old Business: None.
New Business: President Marcia shared the information that the Legion Steak Feed will be held on Sept. 16 at which time the Auxiliary will hold a bake sale for the Girls State program. Please mark your calendars and make baked goods for it.
JoAnn shared that the Patriotic Productions is holding an exhibit called “Flights of Honor” on July 11 at the St. Paul Civic Center.
A motion was made by JoAnn and seconded by Linda Duell to donate $150 to the Avenue of Flags.
Election of officers was held with the following elected: President – Marcia Witmer; First Vice – Linda Duell; Second Vice – Granada Dooley; Secretary – JoAnn Kuester; Treasurer/Membership – Connie Hubbard; Chaplin – Claudia Braden and Sargent at Arms – Ann Wagner. Claudia Braden made a motion to accept the slate of officers presented. Ann Wagner seconded it, vote taken and carried.
A motion was made to approve two signatures on the checking account but it already is in tack.
Musician, Lucile Rechlinger led the group in singing the hymn of the month “America”.
The closing prayer was given by Chaplin JoAnn.
Our next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 3 at The Kitchen at 6 p.m. to honor our Gold Star members which was to be held in May but due to the virus was not held.
Installation of officers will also take place.
If a member please plan to attend. Help support our Veterans and show your appreciation for what they have done for our community.
