American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 holds meeting
YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 8 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post Home with President Marcia Witmer, presiding. There were five members present.

President Marcia opened the meeting.

The opening prayer was given by Chaplin, Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.

The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Seven officers answered to roll call.

Minutes of the October meeting were read by Treasurer Connie Hubbard in the absence of Secretary Joann Kuester. Vote taken and carried. Then placed on file.

The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. A motion was made by Claudia Braden and seconded by Linda Duell to approve the report as given. Vote was taken, carried and placed on file. Connie also stated the group has two new members and another donation was received for the Bakeless Bake Sale to our scholarship fund.

Communications: President Marcia received a letter from the Living Water Rescue Mission asking for a donation for the Thanksgiving food basket program. After discussion, Claudia made a motion to give $100, Linda seconded the motion. The vote was taken and carried.

President Marcia also read 100 different things to do for celebrating 100 years of Americanism.

Courtesy reported as three birthday cards and one get well card were sent this month.

There were no bills presented.

Committee Reports

Membership: Connie reported 2020-21 dues are now due. Please pay our dues to keep them current and support our veterans. Currently 91 members have paid their dues.

Americanism: Linda Deull read of important military dates that are in November.

Unit Activities: The ladies made mini cloth pumpkins for Veterans in Assisted Living Facilities. There were 35 made for Halloween. Reporting for Poppy Day was Claudia. She and Jeanne Geis put poppies and decorated cans out for Veterans Day. We support and thank your Veterans.

Community Service: Blood Mobile. JoAnn Kuester volunteered at two collection sites and a couple of ladies donated.

Legislative: Members voted, some worked the polls and many watched the convention.

Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Children and Youth and Girls State.

Old Business: None.

New Business: The group voted to donate $100 to the Kearney Vets Home towards their Christmas Program. Motion b Linda and seconded by Claudia. Vote taken and carried.

Members of the Auxiliary were asked to make 2-3 dozen cookies for American Education Week.

Please bring them to the V.F.W. Post on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

Musician Lucile Rechlinger led the group in singing “America” and also played the hymn of the month “Come Ye Thankful People come”.

The closing prayer was given by Chaplin Claudia.

Our next meeting will be held Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Post Home. Those attending are asked to bring Christmas munchies.

If you are a member PLEASE plan to attend. Help support our Veterans and show your appreciation for what they have done for our country.

