American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 holds meeting

YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 8 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post Home with President Marcia Witmer, presiding. There were five members present.

President Marcia opened the meeting.

The opening prayer was given by Chaplin, Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.

The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Seven officers answered to roll call.

Minutes of the October meeting were read by Treasurer Connie Hubbard in the absence of Secretary Joann Kuester. Vote taken and carried. Then placed on file.

The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. A motion was made by Claudia Braden and seconded by Linda Duell to approve the report as given. Vote was taken, carried and placed on file. Connie also stated the group has two new members and another donation was received for the Bakeless Bake Sale to our scholarship fund.