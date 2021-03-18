After three decades, YCVB board member retires

Besides York’s interchange symbol, Zoubek and fellow board members helped make a few other unique features of promoting York County possible. “We’re one of the few [county visitors bureaus] who has billboards along our county line,” Sautter explained. “I’ve had a lot of county visitors bureaus call and ask how we did that.”

Following the success of the York County billboard project, YCVB made grant money available for other York marketing projects, including billboards and other promotional avenues that promote county tourism.

Zoubek said YCVB has had plenty of achievements. “Over the years while on the board, we’ve provided funds to several community celebrations and events as well as The Immigrant House in Henderson, Clayton Museum at York College, Wessels Living History Farm as well as the Cornerstone Event Center on the Fairgrounds and Holthus Convention Center to name a few,” he said.

Besides Zoubek’s passion for sharing the many treasures of York County (“He’s been a part of everyday business around here,” Sautter said) Zoubek brings a unique perspective to the board. “It’s been great to have someone from the [York County] Ag Society on the board,” Sautter said.

Zoubek retiring and being honored for his service to YCVB seemed to put thing in perspective for Sautter. “He is one of the people who interviewed me for my job,” he said. “The board is kind of like a family.”

