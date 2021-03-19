After a state tournament off, YHS returns

KEARNEY – Even after a State Speech hiatus, the tournament having been cancelled due to COVID-19, York High School Speech made a triumphant return for 2021.
For the last five state speech tournaments, the chatty Dukes have brought home the sweepstakes award – including 2021.
Speaking in front of an audience can be difficult. Competing in speech without an audience might me a speech team competitor’s worst nightmare. Fortunately, through some schedule changes and a pandemic apparently winding down, most Nebraska high school speech teams were able to have an in-person audience – just not as large.
“The first contest was a live virtual contest; we placed 4th,” said YHS Speech Coach Becky Stahr. Stahr recognized the team thrives in front of an audience. “I switched our original schedule around to get to more in person tournaments.”
Following the fourth-place finish, the team thrived – as Stahr had a hunch of. “Since we have been in person, we have won every in-person tournament,” she said.
Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) developed guidelines for the season’s NSAA regular-season tournaments. Active participants were permitted to wear face coverings – but not required; spectators and judges, however, were required to wear face coverings at all times, along with coaches and non-active competitors. Interactions were spaced with 6 feet social distancing, from participants to judges. As with other NSAA activities, local and state directed health measures pertaining to spectators had to be adhered to.
For York and the many other qualifying area speech competitors, state was in-person. Class A wasn’t so lucky, having a virtual-only state tournament.
The York News Times coverage area had a strong representation at the 2021 NSAA State Speech Championship, with Fillmore Central, Cross County, High Plains, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction all taking competitors to the event, which was spread out over the course of two days: Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19. Tournaments can be grueling, the state event beginning with extemporaneous speaking drawing a preparation beginning at 7:30 a.m. The last group of final rounds began at 3:30; once that was finished, competitors waited anxiously to get the team’s results.
An outdoor good-luck sendoff for the York team was on the front lawn of York High School Wednesday as the team departed for Kearney. Excited smiles and exchanges of “good luck” – with only a hint of nerves – had a giant “Good Luck Speech Team” sign and a row of signs recognizing the qualifiers as backdrops. While things weren’t quite the same in 2021 as when YHS won the State Championship in 2019… and 2018, 2017 and 2016… the enthusiasm and competitive spirit prevailed, and another successful season is in the books.
Simply put, Stahr said: “We have had an amazing season.”