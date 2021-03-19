After a state tournament off, YHS returns

KEARNEY – Even after a State Speech hiatus, the tournament having been cancelled due to COVID-19, York High School Speech made a triumphant return for 2021.

For the last five state speech tournaments, the chatty Dukes have brought home the sweepstakes award – including 2021.

Speaking in front of an audience can be difficult. Competing in speech without an audience might me a speech team competitor’s worst nightmare. Fortunately, through some schedule changes and a pandemic apparently winding down, most Nebraska high school speech teams were able to have an in-person audience – just not as large.

“The first contest was a live virtual contest; we placed 4th,” said YHS Speech Coach Becky Stahr. Stahr recognized the team thrives in front of an audience. “I switched our original schedule around to get to more in person tournaments.”

Following the fourth-place finish, the team thrived – as Stahr had a hunch of. “Since we have been in person, we have won every in-person tournament,” she said.

