A cat is never predictable and yet they are creatures of habit.
Such is a cat named Clancey, whose owner and companion Michelle Maynarich lives in Colorado.
For several years, Michelle has traveled Interstate 80 between Minnesota and Colorado visiting her 91- and 93-year-old mother and father. For several years she has stopped at the westbound rest area east of York to stretch her legs, and to let Clancy stretch his legs as well. Again, I say this has been a ritual for several years.
Each and every time, Michelle would take Clancy to the back of the rest area where it was usually calm and quiet. Clancy would saunter in the shade, and after a short time she would pick Clancy up and would get him settled on his bed next to the driver’s seat for the final distance to their home.
Clancy had different plans for this particular trip. He did the usual stretching, checking out the area, when he suddenly darted into waist-high weeds. Not having a harness or leash, he was quickly swallowed up by the tall grass and weeds located at the far north side of the rest area. After several hours of searching and calling, she requested the help of Susie Rousseau who works with the tourist division at the rest areas. Susie, being a “cat person,” suggested that Michelle call me to see if I had any suggestions on finding Clancy.
I first asked Michelle if she was a patient person. She hesitated for a few seconds and said, “If it will help me get Clancy back, then yes, I can be patient.” I asked her if she saw where Clancy had disappeared into the weeds and she knew the exact spot.
I told her if she could wait until just before dusk, I was certain that when it started to cool down and become quiet he would probably come out of the exact same spot. She told me later that she thought I was “slightly crazy” but she was willing to try. Clancy disappeared at 8 a.m., and our first phone call was at 11 a.m. We talked several more times that day and her worry was that someone had picked him up and left the rest area. I assured her that he was somewhere in the weeds and as we spoke he was probably watching her.
I picked up Judy Johnson and she and I headed to the rest area around 8:30. We brought fresh canned cat food, a live trap and a lot of anticipation. We met and introduced ourselves and the three of us fanned out, calling “Kitty kitty, Clancy, Clancy, kitty kitty.” Thankfully no one was there to witness our antics of trying to get Clancy’s attention.
We came prepared for the cat but had forgotten about the mosquitoes. They were huge but my worst fear was running into a snake -- from which I would probably have had a heart attack.
Just as the sun was setting, Michelle gave a shriek and yelled, “Clancy, where have you been?”
I turned around and out of the weeds came this 18-pound Rag Doll/Himalayan silver grey cat. I wish that you all could have seen this big cat as he came slowly strolling out into the grassy area.
Michelle said, “I can’t believe it, the sun is just going down, and it is exactly where he went in. You know, I seriously thought you were nuts when I first called you. How did you know he would come out at the same exact place that he went in?”
I explained that cats are creatures of habit and when he was done napping in a cool spot, he became ready for his evening meal in the quiet, he returned. Dogs will get scared and run sometimes for miles. Cats most generally will run a very short distance and then hide. If you wait until dusk they will generally come back to the same spot where they disappeared.
Needless to say, it was a very happy reunion. Michelle was excited, Clancy was very cool, calm and somewhat smug. When she deposited him on his bed in the car, I noticed she had two large birds in cages in her back seat. They were rescue birds, just as Clancy had been a rescue cat. I asked Michelle to please put a harness on Clancy the next time they were traveling and she wanted him to exercise. And that I hoped she never let her birds out to exercise.
She laughed and said, “If you think I am ever going to let Clancy out of the car you can be assured he will never get the chance to exercise again without a collar.”
It was a long 13-hour day for Michelle as she kept the birds in a cool spot, watering them down several times so they would not get overheated. It was Michelle who was hot, tired, hungry and very grateful that her patience paid off.
Now speaking of Clancy, he was as cool as a cucumber and when she put fresh water in front of him, he took a couple of laps and looked up as if to say, “What are you looking at?”
Thankfully Clancy was a creature of habit, and thankfully didn’t become one of many pets that are lost at rest areas. Needless to say, never let your cat out if you are traveling. A 15-minute stop can turn into a 13-hour ordeal. This cat put his nine lives on the line and used them all.
