A Paws for Pets

The Cat Sanctuary has also introduced me to so many wonderful caring people. It has opened the door to friendships that I would never have had. People who share the same desire to make a difference in a cat or kittens life. You all know who you are. I have NEVER asked for additional help that I haven't received. For each and every one, they seem to single out several cats that need more attention and they diligently work with those cats until they are well and ready for adoption. They are all willing to give of themselves and it is not only greatly appreciated, the Cat Sanctuary simply could not exist if it weren't for these wonderful volunteers. Our community is a better place simply because these individuals give back to the community. Not every person appreciates or wants to have a cat or kitten in their household, but if one shows up on their front porch or a mother cat has a litter of kittens in their garage, they want to know that someone will take the cat and kittens. That's where the volunteers step up to make room for just one more.