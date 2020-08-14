I know the worst and the best of our society, I had a hand in the story of little Bonnie.
She is a dark muted calico who came to the sanctuary on February 9, 2009.
A very caring lady from east of York called and said that she had found little Bonnie huddled in her yard. She was pencil thin, and her ears and tail had been frozen. Bonnie was nervous around her other farm cats. The lady said she was afraid her cats would scare Bonnie away and she would once again be on her own, trying to stay warm and find food in the snow covered fields.
Bonnie was very frail and weak, when the kind Samaritan brought her in. When I took her out of the little carrier, my first thought was that this was the thinnest cat I had ever seen. You could feel every rib and vertebrae on her back.
Her ears were like crumpled paper and very hard to the touch.
The end of her tail was missing and had the look of a frozen stick.
The lady left a donation to be used for her vaccinations. She was the best of our society, she took the time to take this half frozen, skinny cat out of the elements, gave her food and cared enough about her welfare to see that she had a second chance.
We don’t know who the worst of our society was, of course, when they dumped little Bonnie in the country. They wouldn’t want their friends, neighbors or relatives to know of their cowardly deed. They never gave a thought to the fact that this cat would have a slow agonizing death, slowly freezing to death or with starvation. I have actually had people tell me that they wanted to give the cat a chance so they dumped it close to a farmhouse.
Cats like Bonnie don’t always have a chance to survive. I know that Bonnie was a house cat, she was too friendly and home orientated not to have been in a family setting. It took almost two weeks for Bonnie’s ears to finally fall off, another week before the raw and exposed flesh started to heal.
She slowly showed signs of actually gaining weight. She was spayed and when she healed and gained weight, she was put up for adoption. I was hoping that her new home would have a warm bed, plenty of food and the promise that she would not be abandoned in the country on a cold winter day. She was one of the lucky ones.
But little did I know that her luck would continue on into 2020.
On May 9, 2009 Bonnie was adopted to an awesome woman from Lincoln. She saw her picture on our website and drove out to see her. It was love at first sight. Shelly was smitten with Bonnie and Bonnie to Shelly. I have heard from Shelly over the years, as she’s kept me updated. Shelly was a truck driver and Bonnie went with her on the job. She rode next to her, but her favorite spot was the dashboard so she could enjoy the scenery.
Several weeks ago, Shelly sent me an email and I would like to share her latest update on their recent years together.
“Hi LaMoine, Eleven wonderful years. When I first got “adopted” by Bonnie she was in sad shape, not much left of her but I knew I had to try to give her a better life. With time, love, and lots of good groceries she started to come into her own. She was going to require constant medical care but it didn’t matter. Someone did this to her so I owed it to her to do my part. Together we spent four years trucking around the country and she loved every moment of it. The sights and sounds. Her love for me was boundless. In 2014 I was hit by a road rage driver and suffered a traumatic brain injury. I lost my career, home, everything. The only thing that kept me going was Bonnie. We were moved to Beatrice which was horrible, then to Fairbury, and finally settled in Omaha. During that time Bonnie developed diabetes. Hard to take care of myself but had to learn to do shots for her. She loves me so much and she knows when I am going to have a seizure. She pushes me to a chair, then sits and watches me. She is amazing and now is a certified support animal. Thank you LaMoine and York Adopt a Pet for eleven years of love you have given me.”
Now ask yourself, who saved who.
