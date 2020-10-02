A Paws for Pets: Tugging at our heart strings

That’s how Tanner became Tugboat, Tug for short, Tug-man for fun.

Tug moved in and fit in right away. At the same time he began to grow at a super charged rate. He grew and grew. He grew in size; making it up to a table-high height and 105 pound weight … And as his body grew, so grew his hair; longer and longer, and even longer, until his luxurious wooly-yak locks were long enough to blow gracefully in the wind and protected his feet like a comfy pair of furry bedroom slippers.

Donna had been right again; he was the sweetest guy with nary a mean bone in his body. He loved us, our kids, and our grandkids who he famously led gently by their hands to their parents. Tug was one of a kind in so many ways. Folks loved seeing him and often asked, “What kind of dog is that.” Truth was, Tug was a Golden Retriever, German Shephard, something, something, something, or as Jay always answered, “He’s a big, black, hairy dog.” Tug loved to retrieve but not return and “Got-cha” was his favorite game. He was not fond of the vacuum cleaner or truck rides but was fond of daily walks and his little swimming pool. Tug took great pride in field dressing every stuffie we ever got him and highly prized his Chuck-it balls and antlers. He was quite a guy.