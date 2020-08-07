A previous adopter recently contacted me and said that was thinking of bringing her dog back to the shelter that she had adopted from us.
Charley was a dog that was not great with young children and this woman and her husband were told they would not be able to have children so it was a perfect fit at the time of adoption.
They adopted Charley, who they raised like a child and had her for several years.
On an odd turn of events, Charley’s owner became pregnant. It was a joyful time and everyone was very happy. Sadly, it was short lived, as Charley was not happy when the baby started walking. She turned into a growly, very unhappy dog.
They tried different training methods and nothing worked. We do not know what happened to Charley before we received her the first time but she does not care for toddler-aged children.
The owner reached out to me and we spoke on the phone for quite some time about how Charley was with her daughter. I recommended that it would be best to bring her back to the shelter before something bad happened. It is much harder to adopt a dog after the dog has bitten someone, so best to get him or her into a home that that is a better fit for the dog to alleviate this problem.
Charley arrived back at the shelter, it was a very sad meeting. Many tears from the owner, and Charley was very unsure what was happening as well. The owner told me they had some issues with crystals in her urine and been under a vet’s care for this. I promised I would look into it and see if we needed to do anything else for her.
Charley was a little grouchy the first few days and was not always easy to work with. She had a great home and did not understand what had gone so wrong in her life.
As the days passed, volunteers brought some things to my attention. I realized very quickly Charley was passing what I was sure were pieces of bladder stones. I have experience with this as I have a dog who has been through this in the past. I made an appointment and sure enough, the news was bad. She had bladder stones bigger than any that I had ever seen. We made the decision to have them removed as no other treatment would help with the size of the stones.
She is now the happiest little dog. She feels so much better and her outlook on life is wonderful now. It is so heartwarming to be able to see this kind of difference in a dog. She really is a completely different dog. Just a couple days after the surgery, she was jumping and much more active. She finally is not in any pain and life is good.
Charley is still recovering from surgery but will be available soon for adoption. She will have to remain on her special dog food for the rest of her life. This food is a preventative that will keep her from having relapses and building up calcium oxalate stones so she will never have to go through this again.
We are still recommending a home without toddlers but she will fit into almost any other kind of home. She is seven years old but you would never know it once you meet her and see her zest for life. She is a Doxador ( Dachshund/Labrador Retriever). If you know someone that might like to adopt this sweet girl, please share her story. She would be a great companion for a retired couple that have plenty of time for her. She thrives on attention and you can see how she tries to please the staff and volunteers. Thanks to York Animal Clinic for doing a great job with Charley. For those of us that know her well, she is an amazing dog that deserves the very best and we are so glad we could provide that.
