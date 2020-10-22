A Paws for Pets: The nickel adoption

Every adoption is special but when it involves a kitten and a child, it doesn’t get any better than that. Especially this adoption between a sweet little kitten named Prue and her new best friend, three-year-old Jude.

To explain this adoption, I will start when Prue and her mother Prudence arrived at my house the first part of September. They had been dumped at a home of a woman who was being treated for cancer and she asked if I could help her out. I have known this woman for years and she is one of the kindest people that I have had the pleasure to meet. She was overwhelmed and needed help.

She brought Prudence and her daughter Prue to my house. They were thin and needed not only nutritious food but a safe place to recuperate. Prudence immediately settled in, her little offspring was cautious and very timid. The more I worked with Prue to gain her confidence, the more she pulled back into her shell. Her mother Prudence was overly affectionate and I knew that she would be easily adopted since not only was she a beautiful cat but she also had an outgoing personality. Her daughter Prue was just as beautiful and as she grew, they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.

I received an adoption application for Prue and they said Prue seemed like a good fit for their family. And they noted she has gorgeous eyes!