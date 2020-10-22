A Paws for Pets: The nickel adoption

Every adoption is special but when it involves a kitten and a child, it doesn’t get any better than that. Especially this adoption between a sweet little kitten named Prue and her new best friend, three-year-old Jude.
To explain this adoption, I will start when Prue and her mother Prudence arrived at my house the first part of September. They had been dumped at a home of a woman who was being treated for cancer and she asked if I could help her out. I have known this woman for years and she is one of the kindest people that I have had the pleasure to meet. She was overwhelmed and needed help.
She brought Prudence and her daughter Prue to my house. They were thin and needed not only nutritious food but a safe place to recuperate. Prudence immediately settled in, her little offspring was cautious and very timid. The more I worked with Prue to gain her confidence, the more she pulled back into her shell. Her mother Prudence was overly affectionate and I knew that she would be easily adopted since not only was she a beautiful cat but she also had an outgoing personality. Her daughter Prue was just as beautiful and as she grew, they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.
I received an adoption application for Prue and they said Prue seemed like a good fit for their family. And they noted she has gorgeous eyes!
When the family of four arrived -- Mom, Dad, Eli and Jude -- I introduced them to Prue but as expected she didn’t present herself well, being timid and skittish. They immediately turned their attention to her mother Prudence and all agreed she was the one they would welcome into their home. As they took turns introducing themselves to Prudence, their youngest son Jude kept his eyes on Prue. He quietly said, “I would like to have Prue.” His mother explained to me that Jude was a “hands-on type of child” and she was worried that he would intimidate Prue even more. I said maybe this is what they both need -- Prue needs hands-on to assure her she is safe and Jude may be the one to help her.
While the discussion within the family continued, I held my breath. Mother Jennifer conferred with her husband while Eli turned his full attention to Prudence who made claim that she would be his cat.
There stood Jude and in his hand he held up a nickel and said, “Can I adopt Prue?” Needless to say the adoption was sealed. After paper work was finished with health records and information given, Jude handed me his nickel.
I have received correspondence from Jennifer and was thrilled to hear the following: “Prue, now known as Neesha has started coming out of her shell A LOT and is letting Jude love and carry her everywhere.” She also wrote “I think Neesha and Jude are going to be great friends! Meanwhile Prudence took to sleeping with Eli right away and he loves snuggling her all night. Prue aka Neesha jumped on my lap and was purring today; we have steps forward every day!”
There is a home for every cat and kitten; it just takes patience, the right best friend and a nickel.
