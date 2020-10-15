A Paws for Pets: Quite the journey

When I got back to town, I immediately went to the shelter to see how the dog was doing. It was a girl, and she looked very rough and sadly still had lots of maggots on her. The vet recommended a Capstar tablet to help kill the maggots. That night Noelle came in and shaved her to make it easier to work on her the next day.

That day, Noelle came in again and we were working on her. Sadly, she had developed loose stools and was starting to feel even worse. It was decided to take her to York Animal Clinic so they could help.

As the vet was administering saline solution for the dehydration, it was time to remove the remainder of the maggots. I was so glad we had brought her to the vet because they were found between her toes, under her eye and even in her mouth. She had a small hole on her back where they had been crawling inside of her. They were everywhere. Then it came time to look at the teeth. Most of the teeth were so loose that they just twisted them a bit and they just came right out. We headed back to the shelter with antibiotics and the hope that she would improve after all she had been through and all that had been done to help her.