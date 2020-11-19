A Paws for Pets: Mary Pearl’s journey

On November 7, Charleen Kimberly, who has done transfers for Tender Hearts, volunteered for the first leg of the journey and we both headed out to Lincoln, to hand off to the next volunteer who was driving her to the next leg.

There were 18 different drivers who made this miracle trip happen. A chat log was set up and everyone knew who had Mary Pearl, where she was currently located. All hand offs were noted and posted. She spent a week in one home and several nights in other homes. By the reports everyone said that Mary Pearl was not only a beautiful cat, but was so sweet and loving.

This was posted from Imagine Home after Mary Pearl arrived at Sheila’s: “Now that Mary Pearl is safely home, there are many people to thank. Thank you to all that drove these past two weekends. Thank you to Deborah, Dana and Susan for hosting this sweet girl. Thank you to all who cheered and shared Mary Pearl’s journey. Big thank you to York Adopt a Pet and LaMoine for saving this sweet girl and giving her a second chance. Thank you Sheila and family for opening your heart and home to Mary Pearl. Much love to all. Teresa.”