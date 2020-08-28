A Paws for Pets: Finding a forever home

I love hearing about cats that were adopted from us years ago and find out that not only are they still in their forever homes, but they are thriving and living the good life.
In 2007, Ray Charles was found in York with his eyes so severely infected that both had to be removed. It probably isn’t politically correct to name a cat after such a beloved famous entertainer in this day and age, but back then, to me, it was an honor. Both the man and the cat had the same upbeat personality that dealt with what life handed them and made it work.
Recently the family that adopted Ray Charles was once again looking for a young cat to keep company for their newest member which they rescued when he was found at two days old and bottle fed. They adopted Beans who was found in a corn field by some detasslers. He will be best friends with Leo Jay Whiskers and Ray Charles.
I was thrilled to know that Ray Charles is doing well, he interacts with their other fur babies and you would never know he was blind. I wanted to share some pictures of Ray Charles with his favorite person, Kent.
We have so many kittens in foster care at the present time, and they generally are the first to be adopted. Who doesn’t want a happy purring little kitten playing with their toys? Many times the elderly get overlooked.
About a year ago I received a call from a couple who had adopted Kitty Clover from us as a 2-or 3-year-old cat. Unfortunately the wife had passed away and her husband was going to move in with his daughter and he didn’t think that Kitty Clover would adjust to such a huge change. I put her on our website and many inquired, but they would lose interest when I told them that she was very shy and needed to be in a one cat home.
After several months, I decided she would spend her remaining years as a long-term foster and took up residence in my guest room.
Recently I was thinking -- Kitty Clover needed her own home, her own couch, her own mommy. We put her back on our website and a young, incredibly wonderful young woman from Lincoln got in touch with me. She said she had been searching for an older cat in need. She came out to meet Kitty Clover and it was an instant bond. Katie has been sending me videos of her being brushed, eating, playing with her toys. It has opened up a whole new world for both Katie and Kitty Clover. Kitty Clover was so shy and tended to hide. Katie told me just this morning that on her first night in her new home, she slept on her bed and was playing with her new cat nip toy. This makes my heart smile to know that another cat has a second chance.
As I have said many times, each cat and kitten that arrives at York Adopt a Pet has a story all of their own, each one deserves a second chance. And this is possible because of all of the wonderful staff, volunteers, the city and citizens of York and York County. With their support, we are able to help rescue, care for, and adopt the hundreds of cats and kittens that we receive each and every year to their forever homes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.