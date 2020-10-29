A Paws for Pets: Finally forever

In September, we got lucky and Carmen and Chandler were adopted. We were so happy and hoped for the best for them and we also kept our fingers crossed they had found their forever homes and would not be returned. As luck would have it, they slowly made progress over time and both homes kept the dogs they adopted.

Then in November of 2019, a rescue friend contacted me. She wondered if I would consider taking a litter of puppies from Alliance. She said they were pulling the remainder of dogs from the hoarding situation as the owner had passed away. There were two litters of pups at this time. I was reluctant, as I still had not placed Cheyenne or Corbin from the first batch I took. As usual, I thought about it and couldn’t say no. As my friend worked on transport, a lady who lived in the area went to check on things and found the mother of the litter of puppies I was taking had died. They contacted me and told me the news. She wondered if I would still take the pups as they were only around seven or eight days old. I told her I would but they would have to get them somewhere quick because these pups were in danger being outside in the cold.