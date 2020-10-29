A Paws for Pets: Finally forever

I am happy to report this will be my last article on the hoarding dog situation – a situation in which the shelter was involved – in Alliance, Nebraska.
It all started in June of 2018 when I was asked if I could help with some dogs that had been outdoors, all their lives. These dogs had continued to breed and the owner had gotten overwhelmed. Unfortunately, because there were so many, we were only able to rescue around 20 the first time around.
I was so surprised when I met the four dogs that we took in. They were not socialized at all. It was sad; as if their spirit had been completely broken. I knew these dogs would take months of work before they would be ready for adoption. The volunteers and I started to work with them right away; however, it seemed hopeless in the beginning. Then, not long after we got them, two of the dogs, Carmen and Chandler, escaped under a fence. When I received the call, I was just sick because I knew it would be tough to catch these dogs.
Thanks to Noelle and Michelle, two of our great volunteers, we set traps, continued to move them around as the dogs moved to new areas. We all took turns on checking traps. One afternoon almost two weeks after they had escaped, a storm moved in. It rained and hailed. When the storm was over, my husband Tom and I went out to see if there was any action in the trap. Sure enough, a dog had been in the trap but had torn part of the front of the trap out. Tom rewired the trap and we reset it. Michelle called me later that night when she checked the trap and we had caught Carmen. I got out of bed immediately and headed out. Believe it or not, we had both dogs within 24 hours and were all so relieved.
In September, we got lucky and Carmen and Chandler were adopted. We were so happy and hoped for the best for them and we also kept our fingers crossed they had found their forever homes and would not be returned. As luck would have it, they slowly made progress over time and both homes kept the dogs they adopted.
Then in November of 2019, a rescue friend contacted me. She wondered if I would consider taking a litter of puppies from Alliance. She said they were pulling the remainder of dogs from the hoarding situation as the owner had passed away. There were two litters of pups at this time. I was reluctant, as I still had not placed Cheyenne or Corbin from the first batch I took. As usual, I thought about it and couldn’t say no. As my friend worked on transport, a lady who lived in the area went to check on things and found the mother of the litter of puppies I was taking had died. They contacted me and told me the news. She wondered if I would still take the pups as they were only around seven or eight days old. I told her I would but they would have to get them somewhere quick because these pups were in danger being outside in the cold.
A few short days later, the pups were brought to me. They were not happy about taking the bottle and were some of the hardest pups I have ever bottle-fed. After a few days, they finally realized what I wanted them to do and things went much smoother. I ended up splitting the litter up for a while as I was very busy at the shelter with quite a few dogs. Having six puppies at my house proved to be a challenge on top of all I already had on my plate. Luckily, Sandy Kaltenbach was willing to help and she took three of the puppies until they could be ready to come to the shelter.
All of the pups found homes around Christmas time but Cheyenne and Corbin were still at the shelter. Fast forward to the beginning of September of this year, that’s when a wonderful couple applied to adopt Cheyenne and Corbin. I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw the application. I spoke with them and told them about how shy they were and tried to prepare them. On the day they came to meet them, I had recorded a video of them playing outside with me. I showed them the video and told them this is how they are with me and several other volunteers. I also told them they would not see this side of them when I brought the dogs in to meet them.
We spent quite a bit of time with them, and Peter and Dani said they thought they would take them. I think I almost fell out of my chair after their comment. So, they went to their forever home that very day. I have gotten lots of pictures and updates.
Dani shared with me today that Cheyenne now comes right up to her and takes treats from her. This is impressive because it was something very hard for Cheyenne, even after being with us over two years. They said she likes the countryside for her walks. She shows so much excitement and loves to hop around. Dani also said Corbin knows sit and come commands now. They will be working on these commands with Cheyenne in time as well. We are more than fortunate to find a couple willing to give these dogs a forever home. I will forever be grateful to them for giving these dogs a chance.
Now you all know why I am so happy to report all the dogs from the Alliance property have been rescued and placed in their forever homes. This has been a long journey for many different rescues and a long journey for those dogs and, although I will still stay in contact with many people over this group of dogs, I am still glad to be closing the book on this rescue.
