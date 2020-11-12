A Paws for Pets: Fáilte Angus!

Pups up for adoption are posted by lots of shelters and rescues, including York Adopt-A-Pet. I’m 99.9% sure it was Heidi’s hand who guided us to Angus. You see, I was searching shelters one day and decided to look at some in the Kansas City area. Heidi had adopted her dog, Mr. Stubbs, from Wayside Waifs on the Missouri side. Our mutual friend Teri had fostered and adopted from another and Heidi’s friend Shannon had volunteered and adopted from yet another. It was during that search I stumbled upon a photo and bio for a 12-week-old puppy named Huckleberry. He was a cute little fuzzy guy with a dark muzzle and four good-sized white feet. Huckleberry was being fostered by a wonderful couple in the country near Raymore. I wasn’t sure if Jay would be all in for the drive. We had our grandson Parker, 13, for the weekend, I knew he was in for sure. Jay surprised me, said yes, and so I made arrangements for a meet and greet.