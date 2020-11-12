A Paws for Pets: Fáilte Angus!

I’ll start by admitting I’m not sure how to pronounce “Fáilte” … I just know it means “Welcome” in Irish. The definition listed the Irish pronunciation as: [ˈfˠaːlʲtʲə]. I totally didn’t know what to make of that. Gaelic is beyond me. Anyway, the translation of the title of this column is, “Welcome Angus.”
Who or what is Angus, you might ask … Well, Angus is our “puppy.” Puppy is in quotes because he is one; a six-month-old one, who weighs in at over 60 pounds. Yep, we have all-of-the puppy pounce a person could want in a big dog body.
Angus is a rescue like Tug and Bridger, our last two dogs. He is, we think, half or two-thirds Great Pyrenees with the other half or third unknown at this writing. What we do know about him is how smart and independent he is; how soft and cuddly he is, and how watchful and serious he is at times. Angus is a gangly, goofy guy who has fit right in from day one.
Otter, Bridger and Tug were big dogs. We like big dogs at our house. Losing Tug was a blow we weren’t ready for and the hole he left in our hearts and our lives definitely needed filling.
Support Local Journalism
I saw a post recently on the internet which read, “Unexpected friendships are the best ones …” and that is what Angus has turned out to be. Finding him was unexpected and he is turning out to be Jay’s best friend.
Pups up for adoption are posted by lots of shelters and rescues, including York Adopt-A-Pet. I’m 99.9% sure it was Heidi’s hand who guided us to Angus. You see, I was searching shelters one day and decided to look at some in the Kansas City area. Heidi had adopted her dog, Mr. Stubbs, from Wayside Waifs on the Missouri side. Our mutual friend Teri had fostered and adopted from another and Heidi’s friend Shannon had volunteered and adopted from yet another. It was during that search I stumbled upon a photo and bio for a 12-week-old puppy named Huckleberry. He was a cute little fuzzy guy with a dark muzzle and four good-sized white feet. Huckleberry was being fostered by a wonderful couple in the country near Raymore. I wasn’t sure if Jay would be all in for the drive. We had our grandson Parker, 13, for the weekend, I knew he was in for sure. Jay surprised me, said yes, and so I made arrangements for a meet and greet.
Needless to say it was love at first sight … this pup loved Parker and Parker loved him. He had been grand-kiddo tested and passed with flying colors. At a bit over 20 pounds, Huckleberry had the walk of a dog who would keep growing; a plus to us. He was friendly and fun and he liked trying to eat mulch and chase bugs … all this we learned on the first visit; and all this was enough. We would be back in a week and he would be ours, and he would be Angus, a nod to the clans MacDonald and Hadox, the Scotch-Irish side of my mother’s family.
Angus has been part of our pack since the 21st day of August. I have to admit we had forgotten what it was like to be new parents … we adopted Tug at seven months; potty-trained for the most part and sleeping through the night. For a month or so we were sleep-deprived and had to purchase a new jug of Resolve as puppy training camp was underway. Fast-forward to this morning. It’s Tuesday as I write this; ice storm Tuesday and I’ve just come in from an exercise in futility. Angus wouldn’t potty, it was snowing and the ground was covered with ice-covered sticks, stick-cicles. Stick-cicles were all he cared about. Yep, there he was, chewing ice off of sticks while turning circles in frozen crunchy leaves and chasing winter birds off the patio. That’s our guy! That’s our Angus! Hope he can hold it until noon. We’ve come a long way … I guess we will see.
Here’s to hoping you find an unexpected furry friendship … the volunteers at York Adopt-A-Pet pour lots of love into the rescues they care for. And that love will be returned to you many fold if you choose to adopt and welcome a new friend into your home.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.