A Paws for Pets: Buddy and his buddy

I was at work one day, thinking I was finally all caught up and could take a little break, and then the phone rang.
It was the Yorkshire Motel calling to say one of their guests had been rushed by ambulance to Lincoln. This guest had a dog which could not make the trip. The folks at Yorkshire wanted to knowif it would be possible for me to come and get the dog. Of course, I said yes and was soon on my way to meet our new YAAP addition.
I must tell you, when I walked into the room, I saw the cutest little dog. I knelt down and said, “Come here Buddy.”
I was so impressed that he ran right to me. Ironically, I found out his name was Buddy. I left all of my contact information at the motel for the owner or any family that might call, loaded Buddy in my car and off we went.
When we arrived at the shelter, I played with him for a while, got him set up with food, water, blankets and a dog bed. He was not sure about staying in the kennel when I was ready to go; however, I reassured him he would be OK.
Not long after, Buddy’s owner’s brother called to tell me the plan of action for his brother. His brother would be in the hospital for several days due to some major heart problems. I told him Buddy was more than welcome to stay with us for a while. I also told him that Buddy was not eating very well and I would keep trying things to discover what he likes best. He called me the next day to tell me Buddy dined on lean chicken or hamburger for the most part. No wonder he wasn’t sure about dog food. That night when I went home, I made some lean hamburger and some chicken for Buddy.
The owner called me the next day. I told him how much I was enjoying Buddy. I also told him that I had cooked for him at home and he was eating better. He was so happy to hear his best friend was being treated just as he would have treated him. I told him I was taking bunches of pictures of Buddy daily and I asked if he was able to receive text messages. Our texting started began right away and every morning I would send pictures and sometimes a video. He thanked me often and said the photos he was receiving of his boy were making him work harder to get out of the hospital.
We ended up having Buddy for one week. I enjoyed my time with him and will never regret the extra time it took to take care for him or personally cooking for him. He required lots of attention because he did not understand what had happened to his owner. I spent quite a bit of time each day sitting with him outside and reassuring him, everything would be ok very soon.
When Buddy left I would have loved to say, “See you again soon Buddy!” That will not be an option this time. You see, Buddy’s owner was on his way to move to the area where his brother lived in Washington. He realized it was time to be closer to family. Luckily, we were here to help Buddy and his owner. This is one of the things I have loved about YAAP from the beginning of my time with them. Everyone involved at the shelter is more than willing to go that extra mile for the animals in our care.
I received a text yesterday letting me know they had made it to Washington. They even promised to send pictures from time to time. I will look forward to the photos and I am glad we could help this great family during their time of need. You’re a lucky dog, Buddy!!
