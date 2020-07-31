The world is in turmoil.
But things are going well at York Adopt a Pet.
We are receiving the large numbers of orphaned kittens, strays and relinquished cats and kittens that we expect each and every year. Thankfully the adoptions are trying to keep up with the intake. One thing that never changes is the need to have a shelter to take in the abandoned and orphaned cats and kittens.
Nothing is more heart breaking than the tiny little kittens that are found without a mother. The effort to save these little fur balls is a daunting task, but thankfully we have several people who take on that challenge. We have had a kitten found in a corn field by a detassling crew, kittens found in parking lots, and the list goes on and on.
Recently I received four cats whose owners had died within 10 days of each other. They had a 13-year-old cat, two 4-year-old cats and a very young little girl that they found on the streets which was in the family way. No one could take them into their homes. Within seven days, three of the cats were adopted to wonderful homes. We are waiting for Molly to have her babies and to see what we will have to do to deal with this new family.
I received an injured cat today which will need constant care. You adopt out two, and three come in. Our volunteers are awesome, they keep up with all of the cleaning, medical and attention that all of these cats and kittens require. So far this year we have taken in 147 but the day is not over yet.
We have every color, size, personality and age. I am going to feature some of our long term cats as well as some of our newest residents. Go to our website www.yorkadoptapet.com to see all of their pictures and a short history of their stories. Every cat has a story -- some more tragic than others but all are hoping for the same thing, a forever home.
To help us care for these cats and kittens we are having our annual Run/Walk Fur Luv fundraiser.
Keeping everyone safe and healthy is our number one priority. Going virtual gives everyone the opportunity to run or walk their race whenever it works best for them while also social distancing. As a virtual run, participants will walk/run a 5K (3.1mile) distance at their own pace, at a location of their choosing, any time before Aug. 18. Proceeds will benefit York Adopt-A-Pet with the care of our furry friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.