A Paws for Pets: A new home for a Newfie

I received a call from one of the rescues I work with and they told me they were super full and were getting many requests from people who needed to relinquish their dogs.
I agreed to help with a few dogs because I know they have always helped me when I need assistance.
They told me about a Newfoundland dog named Maui that needed help and I said yes, as we rarely see that type of dog.
Maui arrived a few days later. Her owner had passed away and the wife was feeling pretty overwhelmed taking care of four dogs by herself. She tried her best for quite some time and decided it was time to find help. It was time for a new home.
I could tell it had been a hard decision when she came to the shelter. She did not take it well as she filled out the relinquishment forms and said her goodbyes. I promised we would take great care of Maui and I promised to find her a wonderful home and send her pictures once she was placed in a new home.
In the following days, I really enjoyed getting to know Maui. She had such a bright, fun personality. She was already five years old, which is already a large part of a Newfoundland’s life, but you would never know it by the way she acts. Maui was like a silly puppy when she was out on her walks. She would scamper around on the leash and make me laugh every time.
I took her to the veterinarian and got her updated on everything she needed and it was time for pictures and her write up for Pet finder. I was unsure if she would be an easy adoption due to her age.
Instead, we found out rather quickly that she was to be a very popular girl. We had to pull her from the website quickly as the applications flowed right in. Even after taking her off Pet finder, the calls and applications just kept coming.
I was going through one of the first applicants and I saw they had owned this breed several times before. Therefore, I started reading further and realized this couple lived in Boise, Idaho. We do get many applications for animals from far away, but when we call most say they do not want to make the drive. So, I figured I would call and be sure they knew where we were located. I dialed, Anne answered, and we talked for quite a while. I think she may not have known exactly how far it was because when I said it is over a 15 hour drive, the phone went quiet for a bit. She said she would contact me the next day after speaking with her husband.
The following day I heard from Anne who she said her husband Gary would be driving out that weekend and asked if I could meet him Monday. Mondays are one of my days off, however, if you are willing to come from Idaho to get a dog, I will for sure meet you anytime.
Gary sent me a text when he was an hour out and I told him I would see him soon.
Of course, Maui showed him right away, how she liked to turn her water bowl into a swimming pool, spilling water everywhere. Gary did not seem to mind. We loaded up Maui and they were off to Idaho.
I sent a text later that night to see how things were going and they had stopped in Laramie, Wyoming for the night.
He said, “At the motel he had 2.5 bowls of water and took a bath in the rest. The room had vinyl floors so that was good.”
I snickered when I read that and though oh, that’s our Maui.
They made it home to Idaho and things have gone well. She has a brother named Jack and they are big pals now. Maui loves her walks and now has a stock tub to splash around in outside so when she is inside the house, the inside water can stay in the bowl.
I am thrilled that Gary and Anne adopted Maui. I was a little sad when she left as I had become quite attached to her, but I know her life will be amazing with these people.