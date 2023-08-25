I love getting updates from our pet adopters. I am grateful to see the pictures with their new families and hear about the stories of their adventures in their new homes. I especially appreciate the visits we get from the adopter who brings in their pet, usually dogs. It’s generally the same response we get from the pets. It’s a hesitant hello from them, they look and smell around and then they go sit by their new owners. The reaction of the pet says I really liked you, but I am not staying I have a new forever home and I love it.

Over this past weekend I got to see a dog who was adopted and now lives in Wyoming. Desi, now named Zoey, is a female Border Collie that was found on the highway near York this past January. She is full of energy and was super excited to see me. I expect that is how she treats all visitors. She’s just full of love. During the day, she would jump on me and gave me kisses, scratched at my arm to get attention. However, at night when I would talk to her or try to give her attention she would stare at me and walk away into another room with her tail down. She was very dramatic about it and it was quite obvious that she didn’t want to be bothered. Then in the morning she was full of energy again and excited to see me and at night she would start her attitude all over again. This behavior went on for four days and nights. It was definitely a mystery to me.

She lives on a ranch with three horses, three goats and a donkey. She is doing great and fits in with her new home, lifestyle and the daily routines. She plays with the other dogs. She goes for walks and can be trusted without a leash already. In the winter she likes to play outside in the snow. During the summer there is a pond that she likes to go to by herself and swim and cool off. She loves to play in mud puddles, but isn’t fond of the bath she has to have afterwards. She likes to ride in the Ranger when they use it to do chores. However, she absolutely hates car or truck rides. Zoey has to be lifted and put into any vehicle. She rides contentedly, but once the vehicle is shut off she bolts to the door the second she thinks it’s going to open. I can only assume she experienced some traumatic situation with a car or truck. Rather she was in an accident or was abandoned on the side of the road. Whatever it may be, she relates it with all large vehicles now. I hope one day she feels safe and happy while riding in the car or truck. I know she is happy, healthy and loves her new home and family.